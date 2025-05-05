Smart Money Is Betting Big In SMCI Options

Investors with a lot of money to spend have taken a bullish stance on Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI).

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the trades showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether these are institutions or just wealthy individuals, we don't know. But when something this big happens with SMCI, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

So how do we know what these investors just did?

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 26 uncommon options trades for Super Micro Computer.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 46% bullish and 42%, bearish.

Out of all of the special options we uncovered, 15 are puts, for a total amount of $1,086,868, and 11 are calls, for a total amount of $428,198.

Expected Price Movements

Analyzing the Volume and Open Interest in these contracts, it seems that the big players have been eyeing a price window from $3.0 to $90.0 for Super Micro Computer during the past quarter.

Analyzing Volume & Open Interest

In terms of liquidity and interest, the mean open interest for Super Micro Computer options trades today is 2399.92 with a total volume of 8,879.00.

In the following chart, we are able to follow the development of volume and open interest of call and put options for Super Micro Computer's big money trades within a strike price range of $3.0 to $90.0 over the last 30 days.

Super Micro Computer Option Activity Analysis: Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume SMCI PUT SWEEP BEARISH 09/19/25 $57.35 $57.15 $57.27 $90.00 $274.8K 0 48 SMCI PUT SWEEP BULLISH 01/16/26 $16.85 $16.75 $16.75 $46.00 $194.3K 1.2K 118 SMCI PUT TRADE BULLISH 11/21/25 $4.85 $4.75 $4.79 $28.00 $95.8K 28 200 SMCI CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 03/20/26 $10.15 $10.05 $10.1 $33.00 $80.8K 785 44 SMCI PUT SWEEP BEARISH 11/21/25 $1.95 $1.92 $1.95 $20.00 $78.0K 298 555

About Super Micro Computer

Super Micro Computer Inc provides high-performance server technology services to cloud computing, data centers, Big Data, high-performance computing, and the "Internet of Things" embedded markets. Its solutions include server, storage, blade, and workstations to full racks, networking devices, and server management software. The firm follows a modular architectural approach, which provides flexibility to deliver customized solutions. The Company operates in one operating segment that develops and provides high-performance server solutions based upon an innovative, modular, and open-standard architecture. More than half of the firm's revenue is generated in the United States, with the rest coming from Europe, Asia, and other regions.

Present Market Standing of Super Micro Computer

Currently trading with a volume of 19,655,512, the SMCI's price is down by -3.03%, now at $32.69.

RSI readings suggest the stock is currently may be approaching overbought.

Anticipated earnings release is in 1 days.

Expert Opinions on Super Micro Computer

A total of 5 professional analysts have given their take on this stock in the last 30 days, setting an average price target of $40.6.

Trading options involves greater risks but also offers the potential for higher profits. Savvy traders mitigate these risks through ongoing education, strategic trade adjustments, utilizing various indicators, and staying attuned to market dynamics. Keep up with the latest options trades for Super Micro Computer with Benzinga Pro for real-time alerts.

Latest Ratings for SMCI

Date Firm Action From To Apr 2025 Barclays Maintains Equal-Weight Equal-Weight Apr 2025 JP Morgan Maintains Neutral Neutral Apr 2025 Mizuho Maintains Neutral Neutral

