Smart Money Is Betting Big In SMCI Options

Financial giants have made a conspicuous bullish move on Super Micro Computer. Our analysis of options history for Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI) revealed 218 unusual trades.

Delving into the details, we found 51% of traders were bullish, while 39% showed bearish tendencies. Out of all the trades we spotted, 94 were puts, with a value of $10,214,834, and 124 were calls, valued at $9,143,642.

Projected Price Targets

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $3.0 to $174.0 for Super Micro Computer over the last 3 months.

Insights into Volume & Open Interest

Examining the volume and open interest provides crucial insights into stock research. This information is key in gauging liquidity and interest levels for Super Micro Computer's options at certain strike prices. Below, we present a snapshot of the trends in volume and open interest for calls and puts across Super Micro Computer's significant trades, within a strike price range of $3.0 to $174.0, over the past month.

Super Micro Computer Call and Put Volume: 30-Day Overview

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume SMCI PUT TRADE BULLISH 06/20/25 $40.45 $40.0 $40.05 $84.00 $1.0M 300 250 SMCI PUT TRADE BEARISH 01/16/26 $98.45 $97.25 $98.45 $144.00 $246.1K 136 52 SMCI PUT TRADE BULLISH 01/16/26 $99.7 $98.35 $98.35 $144.00 $245.8K 136 2 SMCI PUT TRADE BULLISH 01/16/26 $93.8 $92.8 $92.8 $138.00 $232.0K 36 27 SMCI PUT TRADE BULLISH 01/16/26 $91.15 $90.0 $90.0 $135.00 $225.0K 12 25

About Super Micro Computer

Super Micro Computer Inc provides high-performance server technology services to cloud computing, data center, Big Data, high-performance computing, and "Internet of Things" embedded markets. Its solutions include server, storage, blade and workstations to full racks, networking devices, and server management software. The firm follows a modular architectural approach, which provides flexibility to deliver customized solutions. The Company operates in one operating segment that develops and provides high-performance server solutions based upon an innovative, modular and open-standard architecture. More than half of the firm's revenue is generated in the United States, with the rest coming from Europe, Asia, and other regions.

After a thorough review of the options trading surrounding Super Micro Computer, we move to examine the company in more detail. This includes an assessment of its current market status and performance.

Current Position of Super Micro Computer Trading volume stands at 87,394,244, with SMCI's price down by -9.77%, positioned at $46.57. RSI indicators show the stock to be may be approaching overbought. Earnings announcement expected in 14 days. Expert Opinions on Super Micro Computer

Over the past month, 5 industry analysts have shared their insights on this stock, proposing an average target price of $43.6.

