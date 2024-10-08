Smart Money Is Betting Big In SMCI Options

Financial giants have made a conspicuous bearish move on Super Micro Computer. Our analysis of options history for Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI) revealed 53 unusual trades.

Delving into the details, we found 33% of traders were bullish, while 54% showed bearish tendencies. Out of all the trades we spotted, 15 were puts, with a value of $951,750, and 38 were calls, valued at $2,494,579.

Projected Price Targets

Analyzing the Volume and Open Interest in these contracts, it seems that the big players have been eyeing a price window from $37.0 to $53.5 for Super Micro Computer during the past quarter.

Insights into Volume & Open Interest

Looking at the volume and open interest is an insightful way to conduct due diligence on a stock.

This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Super Micro Computer's options for a given strike price.

Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Super Micro Computer's whale activity within a strike price range from $37.0 to $53.5 in the last 30 days.

Super Micro Computer Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Largest Options Trades Observed:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume SMCI CALL TRADE BEARISH 10/11/24 $2.4 $2.35 $2.37 $45.00 $208.5K 7.5K 6.7K SMCI CALL TRADE BULLISH 01/15/27 $18.9 $18.6 $18.9 $50.00 $207.9K 752 72 SMCI PUT TRADE BEARISH 08/15/25 $8.6 $8.5 $8.6 $40.00 $172.0K 1.6K 202 SMCI CALL SWEEP BEARISH 10/11/24 $2.0 $1.95 $1.95 $45.00 $170.2K 7.5K 4.8K SMCI PUT SWEEP NEUTRAL 10/11/24 $2.25 $2.15 $2.21 $47.00 $120.0K 6.0K 1.9K

About Super Micro Computer

Super Micro Computer Inc provides high-performance server technology services to cloud computing, data center, Big Data, high-performance computing, and "Internet of Things" embedded markets. Its solutions include server, storage, blade and workstations to full racks, networking devices, and server management software. The firm follows a modular architectural approach, which provides flexibility to deliver customized solutions. The Company operates in one operating segment that develops and provides high-performance server solutions based upon an innovative, modular and open-standard architecture. More than half of the firm's revenue is generated in the United States, with the rest coming from Europe, Asia, and other regions.

Having examined the options trading patterns of Super Micro Computer, our attention now turns directly to the company. This shift allows us to delve into its present market position and performance

Current Position of Super Micro Computer Trading volume stands at 68,352,003, with SMCI's price down by -5.46%, positioned at $45.13. RSI indicators show the stock to be may be approaching overbought. Earnings announcement expected in 22 days. What Analysts Are Saying About Super Micro Computer

In the last month, 4 experts released ratings on this stock with an average target price of $523.0.

* An analyst from Mizuho has revised its rating downward to Neutral, adjusting the price target to $450. * An analyst from Loop Capital persists with their Buy rating on Super Micro Computer, maintaining a target price of $1000. * Reflecting concerns, an analyst from Needham lowers its rating to Buy with a new price target of $600. * An analyst from Barclays has decided to maintain their Equal-Weight rating on Super Micro Computer, which currently sits at a price target of $42.

