Smart Money Is Betting Big In SMCI Options

Whales with a lot of money to spend have taken a noticeably bullish stance on Super Micro Computer.

Looking at options history for Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI) we detected 42 trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 42% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 38% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 25 are puts, for a total amount of $1,090,704 and 17, calls, for a total amount of $1,125,526.

Predicted Price Range

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $325.0 to $1000.0 for Super Micro Computer over the last 3 months.

Analyzing Volume & Open Interest

In today's trading context, the average open interest for options of Super Micro Computer stands at 387.06, with a total volume reaching 13,920.00. The accompanying chart delineates the progression of both call and put option volume and open interest for high-value trades in Super Micro Computer, situated within the strike price corridor from $325.0 to $1000.0, throughout the last 30 days.

Super Micro Computer Call and Put Volume: 30-Day Overview

Largest Options Trades Observed:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume SMCI CALL TRADE BEARISH 06/20/25 $72.7 $70.1 $71.0 $500.00 $213.0K 231 30 SMCI CALL TRADE BEARISH 09/13/24 $61.4 $59.3 $60.1 $350.00 $180.3K 45 35 SMCI CALL SWEEP BEARISH 06/20/25 $12.2 $11.7 $12.0 $1000.00 $120.0K 610 100 SMCI PUT SWEEP BULLISH 11/15/24 $114.1 $113.0 $113.45 $500.00 $113.4K 935 12 SMCI PUT SWEEP BEARISH 01/16/26 $100.0 $96.9 $99.15 $380.00 $99.0K 132 0

About Super Micro Computer

Super Micro Computer Inc provides high-performance server technology services to cloud computing, data center, Big Data, high-performance computing, and "Internet of Things" embedded markets. Its solutions include server, storage, blade and workstations to full racks, networking devices, and server management software. The firm follows a modular architectural approach, which provides flexibility to deliver customized solutions. The Company operates in one operating segment that develops and provides high-performance server solutions based upon an innovative, modular and open-standard architecture. More than half of the firm's revenue is generated in the United States, with the rest coming from Europe, Asia, and other regions.

Super Micro Computer's Current Market Status Currently trading with a volume of 1,788,375, the SMCI's price is up by 0.31%, now at $411.15. RSI readings suggest the stock is currently may be approaching oversold. Anticipated earnings release is in 50 days. What Analysts Are Saying About Super Micro Computer

In the last month, 5 experts released ratings on this stock with an average target price of $492.0.

Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from Wells Fargo keeps a Equal-Weight rating on Super Micro Computer with a target price of $375. An analyst from CFRA downgraded its action to Hold with a price target of $454. In a cautious move, an analyst from Barclays downgraded its rating to Overweight, setting a price target of $693. Reflecting concerns, an analyst from Barclays lowers its rating to Equal-Weight with a new price target of $438. An analyst from JP Morgan has revised its rating downward to Neutral, adjusting the price target to $500.

Options trading presents higher risks and potential rewards. Astute traders manage these risks by continually educating themselves, adapting their strategies, monitoring multiple indicators, and keeping a close eye on market movements.

