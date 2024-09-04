Smart Money Is Betting Big In SMCI Options

Deep-pocketed investors have adopted a bullish approach towards Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI), and it's something market players shouldn't ignore. Our tracking of public options records at Benzinga unveiled this significant move today. The identity of these investors remains unknown, but such a substantial move in SMCI usually suggests something big is about to happen.

We gleaned this information from our observations today when Benzinga's options scanner highlighted 107 extraordinary options activities for Super Micro Computer. This level of activity is out of the ordinary.

The general mood among these heavyweight investors is divided, with 42% leaning bullish and 39% bearish. Among these notable options, 61 are puts, totaling $3,080,617, and 46 are calls, amounting to $2,920,721.

Predicted Price Range

Based on the trading activity, it appears that the significant investors are aiming for a price territory stretching from $160.0 to $780.0 for Super Micro Computer over the recent three months.

Analyzing Volume & Open Interest

Looking at the volume and open interest is a powerful move while trading options. This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Super Micro Computer's options for a given strike price. Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Super Micro Computer's whale trades within a strike price range from $160.0 to $780.0 in the last 30 days.

Super Micro Computer Call and Put Volume: 30-Day Overview

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume SMCI PUT TRADE BULLISH 04/17/25 $98.0 $97.7 $97.7 $440.00 $205.1K 2 21 SMCI CALL TRADE BEARISH 01/17/25 $10.3 $10.1 $10.1 $750.00 $199.9K 851 206 SMCI CALL TRADE BEARISH 12/20/24 $63.8 $63.6 $63.6 $450.00 $197.1K 90 3 SMCI PUT SWEEP BEARISH 09/06/24 $3.9 $3.8 $3.9 $400.00 $125.1K 5.6K 7.9K SMCI CALL SWEEP BEARISH 04/17/25 $56.9 $54.3 $56.2 $550.00 $123.4K 42 32

About Super Micro Computer

Super Micro Computer Inc provides high-performance server technology services to cloud computing, data center, Big Data, high-performance computing, and "Internet of Things" embedded markets. Its solutions include server, storage, blade and workstations to full racks, networking devices, and server management software. The firm follows a modular architectural approach, which provides flexibility to deliver customized solutions. The Company operates in one operating segment that develops and provides high-performance server solutions based upon an innovative, modular and open-standard architecture. More than half of the firm's revenue is generated in the United States, with the rest coming from Europe, Asia, and other regions.

Following our analysis of the options activities associated with Super Micro Computer, we pivot to a closer look at the company's own performance.

Where Is Super Micro Computer Standing Right Now? Trading volume stands at 4,977,169, with SMCI's price down by -4.21%, positioned at $423.17. RSI indicators show the stock to be is currently neutral between overbought and oversold. Earnings announcement expected in 56 days. Expert Opinions on Super Micro Computer

A total of 5 professional analysts have given their take on this stock in the last 30 days, setting an average price target of $578.4.

Reflecting concerns, an analyst from Barclays lowers its rating to Equal-Weight with a new price target of $438. Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from Goldman Sachs keeps a Neutral rating on Super Micro Computer with a target price of $675. An analyst from JP Morgan persists with their Overweight rating on Super Micro Computer, maintaining a target price of $950. Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from Wells Fargo keeps a Equal-Weight rating on Super Micro Computer with a target price of $375. Reflecting concerns, an analyst from CFRA lowers its rating to Hold with a new price target of $454.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

If you want to stay updated on the latest options trades for Super Micro Computer, Benzinga Pro gives you real-time options trades alerts.

