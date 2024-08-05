Smart Money Is Betting Big In SMCI Options

Investors with a lot of money to spend have taken a bearish stance on Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI).

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the trades showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether these are institutions or just wealthy individuals, we don't know. But when something this big happens with SMCI, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

So how do we know what these investors just did?

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 8 uncommon options trades for Super Micro Computer.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 12% bullish and 25%, bearish.

Out of all of the special options we uncovered, 3 are puts, for a total amount of $105,234, and 5 are calls, for a total amount of $614,338.

What's The Price Target?

Based on the trading activity, it appears that the significant investors are aiming for a price territory stretching from $550.0 to $610.0 for Super Micro Computer over the recent three months.

Volume & Open Interest Trends

Looking at the volume and open interest is a powerful move while trading options. This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Super Micro Computer's options for a given strike price. Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Super Micro Computer's whale trades within a strike price range from $550.0 to $610.0 in the last 30 days.

Super Micro Computer Call and Put Volume: 30-Day Overview

Noteworthy Options Activity:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume SMCI CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 08/09/24 $67.3 $64.2 $65.81 $550.00 $256.6K 25 422 SMCI CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 08/09/24 $61.5 $58.2 $59.81 $560.00 $233.2K 6 259 SMCI CALL SWEEP NEUTRAL 08/09/24 $48.5 $46.1 $47.5 $582.50 $47.5K 4 39 SMCI CALL TRADE BULLISH 08/09/24 $45.0 $42.9 $44.21 $590.00 $44.2K 69 111 SMCI PUT TRADE BEARISH 08/30/24 $108.8 $106.9 $108.8 $610.00 $43.5K 62 0

About Super Micro Computer

Super Micro Computer Inc provides high-performance server technology services to cloud computing, data center, Big Data, high-performance computing, and "Internet of Things" embedded markets. Its solutions include server, storage, blade and workstations to full racks, networking devices, and server management software. The firm follows a modular architectural approach, which provides flexibility to deliver customized solutions. The Company operates in one operating segment that develops and provides high-performance server solutions based upon an innovative, modular and open-standard architecture. More than half of the firm's revenue is generated in the United States, with the rest coming from Europe, Asia, and other regions.

In light of the recent options history for Super Micro Computer, it's now appropriate to focus on the company itself. We aim to explore its current performance.

Present Market Standing of Super Micro Computer With a volume of 1,770,758, the price of SMCI is down -7.86% at $575.55. RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be oversold. Next earnings are expected to be released in 1 days. Professional Analyst Ratings for Super Micro Computer

A total of 3 professional analysts have given their take on this stock in the last 30 days, setting an average price target of $685.0.

An analyst from Wedbush has revised its rating downward to Neutral, adjusting the price target to $800. An analyst from Nomura downgraded its action to Neutral with a price target of $930. Maintaining their stance, an analyst from Susquehanna continues to hold a Negative rating for Super Micro Computer, targeting a price of $325.

Trading options involves greater risks but also offers the potential for higher profits. Savvy traders mitigate these risks through ongoing education, strategic trade adjustments, utilizing various indicators, and staying attuned to market dynamics. Keep up with the latest options trades for Super Micro Computer with Benzinga Pro for real-time alerts.

