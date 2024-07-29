Smart Money Is Betting Big In SMCI Options

Whales with a lot of money to spend have taken a noticeably bearish stance on Super Micro Computer.

Looking at options history for Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI) we detected 74 trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 32% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 37% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 41 are puts, for a total amount of $2,935,647 and 33, calls, for a total amount of $1,698,244.

Expected Price Movements

After evaluating the trading volumes and Open Interest, it's evident that the major market movers are focusing on a price band between $570.0 and $1200.0 for Super Micro Computer, spanning the last three months.

Analyzing Volume & Open Interest

Examining the volume and open interest provides crucial insights into stock research. This information is key in gauging liquidity and interest levels for Super Micro Computer's options at certain strike prices. Below, we present a snapshot of the trends in volume and open interest for calls and puts across Super Micro Computer's significant trades, within a strike price range of $570.0 to $1200.0, over the past month.

Super Micro Computer 30-Day Option Volume & Interest Snapshot

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume SMCI PUT TRADE BEARISH 10/18/24 $38.8 $37.3 $38.2 $600.00 $955.0K 481 251 SMCI CALL SWEEP BEARISH 08/02/24 $146.1 $144.3 $144.3 $570.00 $216.4K 18 16 SMCI CALL TRADE BEARISH 10/18/24 $91.5 $90.9 $90.9 $720.00 $145.4K 95 21 SMCI PUT TRADE BULLISH 08/02/24 $28.3 $27.5 $27.82 $715.00 $83.4K 928 1.1K SMCI PUT SWEEP NEUTRAL 08/02/24 $28.1 $27.3 $27.63 $715.00 $82.9K 928 1.1K

About Super Micro Computer

Super Micro Computer Inc provides high-performance server technology services to cloud computing, data center, Big Data, high-performance computing, and "Internet of Things" embedded markets. Its solutions include server, storage, blade and workstations to full racks, networking devices, and server management software. The firm follows a modular architectural approach, which provides flexibility to deliver customized solutions. The Company operates in one operating segment that develops and provides high-performance server solutions based upon an innovative, modular and open-standard architecture. More than half of the firm's revenue is generated in the United States, with the rest coming from Europe, Asia, and other regions.

In light of the recent options history for Super Micro Computer, it's now appropriate to focus on the company itself. We aim to explore its current performance.

Where Is Super Micro Computer Standing Right Now? Trading volume stands at 1,350,437, with SMCI's price down by -0.59%, positioned at $707.97. RSI indicators show the stock to be is currently neutral between overbought and oversold. Earnings announcement expected in 8 days. Expert Opinions on Super Micro Computer

A total of 2 professional analysts have given their take on this stock in the last 30 days, setting an average price target of $627.5.

Reflecting concerns, an analyst from Nomura lowers its rating to Neutral with a new price target of $930. An analyst from Susquehanna persists with their Negative rating on Super Micro Computer, maintaining a target price of $325.

Trading options involves greater risks but also offers the potential for higher profits. Savvy traders mitigate these risks through ongoing education, strategic trade adjustments, utilizing various indicators, and staying attuned to market dynamics.

