Smart Money Is Betting Big In SCHW Options

Financial giants have made a conspicuous bullish move on Charles Schwab. Our analysis of options history for Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) revealed 9 unusual trades.

Delving into the details, we found 66% of traders were bullish, while 33% showed bearish tendencies. Out of all the trades we spotted, 3 were puts, with a value of $987,320, and 6 were calls, valued at $297,878.

Predicted Price Range

Based on the trading activity, it appears that the significant investors are aiming for a price territory stretching from $65.0 to $100.0 for Charles Schwab over the recent three months.

Insights into Volume & Open Interest

In terms of liquidity and interest, the mean open interest for Charles Schwab options trades today is 1359.75 with a total volume of 2,908.00.

In the following chart, we are able to follow the development of volume and open interest of call and put options for Charles Schwab's big money trades within a strike price range of $65.0 to $100.0 over the last 30 days.

Charles Schwab Option Activity Analysis: Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume SCHW PUT TRADE BULLISH 06/17/27 $6.95 $6.25 $6.5 $65.00 $585.0K 0 900 SCHW PUT TRADE BULLISH 01/16/26 $4.0 $3.85 $3.85 $70.00 $365.7K 2.4K 958 SCHW CALL TRADE BULLISH 01/16/26 $12.1 $11.95 $12.1 $75.00 $106.4K 1.5K 88 SCHW CALL TRADE BEARISH 12/18/26 $7.05 $6.6 $6.6 $100.00 $59.4K 113 169 SCHW CALL TRADE BULLISH 12/18/26 $6.65 $6.4 $6.65 $100.00 $39.9K 113 0

About Charles Schwab

Charles Schwab is one of the largest retail-oriented financial services companies in the US, with $10.1 trillion in client assets across its brokerage, banking, asset-management, custody, financial advisory, and wealth-management businesses at year-end 2024. While best known for its retail brokerage offering, Schwab generates the lion's share of its revenue and profits through its Charles Schwab Bank and asset-management segments. The firm is a dominant player in registered investment advisor custody, with over 40% market share, and has recently pushed into wealth management with robo-advisory, direct indexing, and other managed-investment solutions.

Following our analysis of the options activities associated with Charles Schwab, we pivot to a closer look at the company's own performance.

Present Market Standing of Charles Schwab

Currently trading with a volume of 3,953,375, the SCHW's price is down by -0.54%, now at $80.82.

RSI readings suggest the stock is currently may be approaching overbought.

Anticipated earnings release is in 76 days.

Professional Analyst Ratings for Charles Schwab

In the last month, 5 experts released ratings on this stock with an average target price of $89.6.

Unusual Options Activity Detected: Smart Money on the Move

Benzinga Edge's Unusual Options board spots potential market movers before they happen. See what positions big money is taking on your favorite stocks. Click here for access. * Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from Barclays keeps a Overweight rating on Charles Schwab with a target price of $84. * An analyst from Keefe, Bruyette & Woods has decided to maintain their Outperform rating on Charles Schwab, which currently sits at a price target of $93. * Showing optimism, an analyst from Citigroup upgrades its rating to Buy with a revised price target of $102. * An analyst from JP Morgan persists with their Overweight rating on Charles Schwab, maintaining a target price of $95. * An analyst from Piper Sandler has decided to maintain their Neutral rating on Charles Schwab, which currently sits at a price target of $74.

Trading options involves greater risks but also offers the potential for higher profits. Savvy traders mitigate these risks through ongoing education, strategic trade adjustments, utilizing various indicators, and staying attuned to market dynamics. Keep up with the latest options trades for Charles Schwab with Benzinga Pro for real-time alerts.

Latest Ratings for SCHW

Date Firm Action From To Apr 2025 Goldman Sachs Upgrades Neutral Buy Apr 2025 UBS Maintains Buy Buy Apr 2025 Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Maintains Outperform Outperform

View More Analyst Ratings for SCHW

View the Latest Analyst Ratings

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.