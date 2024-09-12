Smart Money Is Betting Big In SCHW Options

Deep-pocketed investors have adopted a bearish approach towards Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW), and it's something market players shouldn't ignore. Our tracking of public options records at Benzinga unveiled this significant move today. The identity of these investors remains unknown, but such a substantial move in SCHW usually suggests something big is about to happen.

We gleaned this information from our observations today when Benzinga's options scanner highlighted 10 extraordinary options activities for Charles Schwab. This level of activity is out of the ordinary.

The general mood among these heavyweight investors is divided, with 40% leaning bullish and 50% bearish. Among these notable options, 7 are puts, totaling $627,800, and 3 are calls, amounting to $143,929.

What's The Price Target?

After evaluating the trading volumes and Open Interest, it's evident that the major market movers are focusing on a price band between $57.5 and $80.0 for Charles Schwab, spanning the last three months.

Volume & Open Interest Trends

Looking at the volume and open interest is an insightful way to conduct due diligence on a stock.

This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Charles Schwab's options for a given strike price.

Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Charles Schwab's whale activity within a strike price range from $57.5 to $80.0 in the last 30 days.

Charles Schwab Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Noteworthy Options Activity:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume SCHW PUT SWEEP BEARISH 09/20/24 $1.25 $1.2 $1.23 $62.00 $271.7K 3.8K 3.5K SCHW PUT TRADE BEARISH 06/20/25 $7.65 $7.5 $7.61 $65.00 $119.4K 4.5K 157 SCHW CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/17/25 $0.53 $0.52 $0.53 $80.00 $84.8K 10.1K 1.6K SCHW PUT TRADE BULLISH 10/18/24 $6.75 $6.5 $6.5 $67.50 $65.0K 1.5K 110 SCHW PUT SWEEP BEARISH 09/20/24 $1.18 $1.17 $1.17 $62.00 $57.6K 3.8K 939

About Charles Schwab

Charles Schwab operates in brokerage, wealth management, banking, and asset management. It runs a large network of brick-and-mortar brokerage branch offices and a well-established online investing website, and it has mobile trading capabilities. It also operates a bank and a proprietary asset-management business and offers services to independent investment advisors. Schwab is among the largest firms in the investment business, with over $8 trillion of client assets at the end of December 2023. Nearly all of its revenue is from the United States.

Where Is Charles Schwab Standing Right Now? With a trading volume of 10,339,564, the price of SCHW is down by -2.73%, reaching $61.68. Current RSI values indicate that the stock is may be oversold. Next earnings report is scheduled for 32 days from now. Expert Opinions on Charles Schwab

In the last month, 4 experts released ratings on this stock with an average target price of $75.0.

An analyst from Wells Fargo has revised its rating downward to Equal-Weight, adjusting the price target to $70. Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from Keefe, Bruyette & Woods keeps a Outperform rating on Charles Schwab with a target price of $80. Maintaining their stance, an analyst from Deutsche Bank continues to hold a Buy rating for Charles Schwab, targeting a price of $80. An analyst from Morgan Stanley has decided to maintain their Equal-Weight rating on Charles Schwab, which currently sits at a price target of $70.

Trading options involves greater risks but also offers the potential for higher profits. Savvy traders mitigate these risks through ongoing education, strategic trade adjustments, utilizing various indicators, and staying attuned to market dynamics. Keep up with the latest options trades for Charles Schwab with Benzinga Pro for real-time alerts.

© 2024 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.