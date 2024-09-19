Smart Money Is Betting Big In SBUX Options

Investors with a lot of money to spend have taken a bearish stance on Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX).

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the trades showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether these are institutions or just wealthy individuals, we don't know. But when something this big happens with SBUX, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

So how do we know what these investors just did?

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 12 uncommon options trades for Starbucks.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 25% bullish and 58%, bearish.

Out of all of the special options we uncovered, 8 are puts, for a total amount of $1,220,455, and 4 are calls, for a total amount of $129,405.

What's The Price Target?

Based on the trading activity, it appears that the significant investors are aiming for a price territory stretching from $90.0 to $100.0 for Starbucks over the recent three months.

Volume & Open Interest Trends

In terms of liquidity and interest, the mean open interest for Starbucks options trades today is 2475.5 with a total volume of 3,699.00.

In the following chart, we are able to follow the development of volume and open interest of call and put options for Starbucks's big money trades within a strike price range of $90.0 to $100.0 over the last 30 days.

Starbucks Option Activity Analysis: Last 30 Days

Significant Options Trades Detected:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume SBUX PUT TRADE BULLISH 04/17/25 $6.7 $6.45 $6.46 $95.00 $969.0K 310 0 SBUX PUT SWEEP NEUTRAL 11/15/24 $3.4 $3.35 $3.36 $95.00 $65.4K 5.3K 207 SBUX CALL SWEEP BULLISH 10/18/24 $8.8 $8.7 $8.8 $90.00 $40.4K 4.9K 54 SBUX CALL SWEEP BEARISH 09/19/25 $13.25 $13.15 $13.15 $95.00 $36.8K 41 0 SBUX PUT SWEEP BULLISH 04/17/25 $6.6 $6.55 $6.56 $95.00 $35.3K 310 1.9K

About Starbucks

Starbucks is one of the most widely recognized restaurant brands in the world, operating more than 38,000 stores across more than 80 countries as of the end of fiscal 2023. The firm operates in three segments: North America, international markets, and channel development (grocery and ready-to-drink beverage). The coffee chain generates revenue from company-operated stores, royalties, sales of equipment and products to license partners, ready-to-drink beverages, packaged coffee sales, and single-serve products.

Current Position of Starbucks With a trading volume of 5,944,905, the price of SBUX is up by 0.81%, reaching $96.9. Current RSI values indicate that the stock is may be approaching overbought. Next earnings report is scheduled for 42 days from now.

Options trading presents higher risks and potential rewards. Astute traders manage these risks by continually educating themselves, adapting their strategies, monitoring multiple indicators, and keeping a close eye on market movements. Stay informed about the latest Starbucks options trades with real-time alerts from Benzinga Pro.

