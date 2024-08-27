Smart Money Is Betting Big In RMD Options

Investors with a lot of money to spend have taken a bullish stance on ResMed (NYSE:RMD).

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the positions showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether these are institutions or just wealthy individuals, we don't know. But when something this big happens with RMD, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 9 options trades for ResMed.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 44% bullish and 44%, bearish.

Out of all of the options we uncovered, there was 1 put, for a total amount of $85,960, and 8, calls, for a total amount of $387,509.

What's The Price Target?

Based on the trading activity, it appears that the significant investors are aiming for a price territory stretching from $170.0 to $240.0 for ResMed over the recent three months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Assessing the volume and open interest is a strategic step in options trading. These metrics shed light on the liquidity and investor interest in ResMed's options at specified strike prices. The forthcoming data visualizes the fluctuation in volume and open interest for both calls and puts, linked to ResMed's substantial trades, within a strike price spectrum from $170.0 to $240.0 over the preceding 30 days.

ResMed Call and Put Volume: 30-Day Overview

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume RMD PUT SWEEP BULLISH 04/17/25 $12.0 $8.9 $10.1 $190.00 $85.9K 14 85 RMD CALL SWEEP BULLISH 09/20/24 $9.1 $6.6 $9.1 $230.00 $83.7K 636 110 RMD CALL SWEEP BEARISH 09/20/24 $8.2 $7.4 $7.4 $240.00 $72.5K 97 588 RMD CALL SWEEP BULLISH 10/18/24 $13.8 $12.9 $13.8 $230.00 $62.1K 255 0 RMD CALL TRADE BEARISH 01/17/25 $76.2 $73.0 $74.1 $170.00 $37.0K 7 5

About ResMed

ResMed is one of the largest respiratory care device companies globally, primarily developing and supplying flow generators, masks and accessories for the treatment of sleep apnea. Increasing diagnosis of sleep apnea combined with ageing populations and increasing prevalence of obesity is resulting in a structurally growing market. The company earns roughly two thirds of its revenue in the Americas and the balance across other regions dominated by Europe, Japan and Australia. Recent developments and acquisitions have focused on digital health as ResMed is aiming to differentiate itself through the provision of clinical data for use by the patient, medical care advisor and payer in the out-of-hospital setting.

In light of the recent options history for ResMed, it's now appropriate to focus on the company itself. We aim to explore its current performance.

Present Market Standing of ResMed With a trading volume of 968,429, the price of RMD is down by -0.15%, reaching $225.51. Current RSI values indicate that the stock is may be approaching overbought. Next earnings report is scheduled for 58 days from now. Professional Analyst Ratings for ResMed

Over the past month, 3 industry analysts have shared their insights on this stock, proposing an average target price of $231.0.

An analyst from RBC Capital persists with their Sector Perform rating on ResMed, maintaining a target price of $206. In a cautious move, an analyst from Needham downgraded its rating to Buy, setting a price target of $236. An analyst from Keybanc has decided to maintain their Overweight rating on ResMed, which currently sits at a price target of $251.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

