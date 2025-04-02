Smart Money Is Betting Big In RIVN Options

Investors with a lot of money to spend have taken a bearish stance on Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ:RIVN).

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the trades showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether these are institutions or just wealthy individuals, we don't know. But when something this big happens with RIVN, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

So how do we know what these investors just did?

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 13 uncommon options trades for Rivian Automotive.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 38% bullish and 53%, bearish.

Out of all of the special options we uncovered, 4 are puts, for a total amount of $586,949, and 9 are calls, for a total amount of $2,504,115.

Expected Price Movements

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $7.5 to $35.0 for Rivian Automotive over the last 3 months.

Insights into Volume & Open Interest

Assessing the volume and open interest is a strategic step in options trading. These metrics shed light on the liquidity and investor interest in Rivian Automotive's options at specified strike prices. The forthcoming data visualizes the fluctuation in volume and open interest for both calls and puts, linked to Rivian Automotive's substantial trades, within a strike price spectrum from $7.5 to $35.0 over the preceding 30 days.

Rivian Automotive 30-Day Option Volume & Interest Snapshot

Largest Options Trades Observed:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume RIVN CALL SWEEP BEARISH 01/15/27 $2.52 $2.16 $2.16 $25.00 $895.5K 10.3K 1.2K RIVN CALL TRADE BEARISH 05/16/25 $0.81 $0.79 $0.79 $14.00 $790.0K 6.6K 10.3K RIVN PUT SWEEP BULLISH 05/16/25 $1.09 $1.05 $1.05 $12.00 $315.3K 11.9K 3.0K RIVN CALL TRADE BULLISH 12/18/26 $1.21 $1.18 $1.21 $35.00 $242.0K 8.7K 2.0K RIVN CALL TRADE BULLISH 12/18/26 $1.21 $1.18 $1.21 $35.00 $188.6K 8.7K 4.7K

About Rivian Automotive

Rivian Automotive Inc is an automotive manufacturer that develops and builds electric vehicles ("EVs") as well as software and services. It launches its consumer vehicle business with the R1 platform consisting of two vehicles: the R1T, and the R1S. The company has two reportable segments: Automotive, which derives the majority of revenue, and Software and Services segment. The Automotive reportable segment derives its revenues and cost of revenues from the production and sale of new EVs and the sale of regulatory credits generated by the production and sale of EVs. The Software and services reportable segment derives its revenues and cost of revenues primarily from remarketing, vehicle repair and maintenance services, and vehicle electrical architecture and software development services.

After a thorough review of the options trading surrounding Rivian Automotive, we move to examine the company in more detail. This includes an assessment of its current market status and performance.

Current Position of Rivian Automotive

Currently trading with a volume of 21,770,655, the RIVN's price is down by -6.21%, now at $12.46.

RSI readings suggest the stock is currently may be approaching overbought.

Anticipated earnings release is in 34 days.

What Analysts Are Saying About Rivian Automotive

Over the past month, 3 industry analysts have shared their insights on this stock, proposing an average target price of $14.0.

Trading options involves greater risks but also offers the potential for higher profits. Savvy traders mitigate these risks through ongoing education, strategic trade adjustments, utilizing various indicators, and staying attuned to market dynamics. Keep up with the latest options trades for Rivian Automotive with Benzinga Pro for real-time alerts.

Latest Ratings for RIVN

Date Firm Action From To Mar 2025 Piper Sandler Downgrades Overweight Neutral Mar 2025 Benchmark Reiterates Buy Buy Mar 2025 Mizuho Maintains Neutral Neutral

