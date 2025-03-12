Smart Money Is Betting Big In RIVN Options

Deep-pocketed investors have adopted a bullish approach towards Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ:RIVN), and it's something market players shouldn't ignore. Our tracking of public options records at Benzinga unveiled this significant move today. The identity of these investors remains unknown, but such a substantial move in RIVN usually suggests something big is about to happen.

We gleaned this information from our observations today when Benzinga's options scanner highlighted 18 extraordinary options activities for Rivian Automotive. This level of activity is out of the ordinary.

The general mood among these heavyweight investors is divided, with 50% leaning bullish and 44% bearish. Among these notable options, 8 are puts, totaling $909,019, and 10 are calls, amounting to $724,038.

Predicted Price Range

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $8.0 to $17.5 for Rivian Automotive over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Trends

Looking at the volume and open interest is a powerful move while trading options. This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Rivian Automotive's options for a given strike price. Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Rivian Automotive's whale trades within a strike price range from $8.0 to $17.5 in the last 30 days.

Rivian Automotive Option Activity Analysis: Last 30 Days

Largest Options Trades Observed:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume RIVN PUT TRADE NEUTRAL 03/21/25 $1.5 $1.48 $1.49 $12.50 $521.5K 31.7K 5.7K RIVN CALL SWEEP BULLISH 03/21/25 $0.65 $0.57 $0.62 $11.00 $140.5K 18.6K 132 RIVN CALL SWEEP BEARISH 03/20/26 $4.6 $4.5 $4.5 $8.00 $135.0K 6 600 RIVN CALL SWEEP BEARISH 03/20/26 $4.55 $4.5 $4.5 $8.00 $130.0K 6 291 RIVN CALL SWEEP BEARISH 03/20/26 $3.75 $3.65 $3.65 $10.00 $109.5K 9 301

About Rivian Automotive

Rivian Automotive Inc is an automotive manufacturer that develops and builds electric vehicles ("EVs") as well as software and services. It launches its consumer vehicle business with the R1 platform consisting of two vehicles: the R1T, and the R1S. The company has two reportable segments: Automotive, which derives the majority of revenue, and Software and Services segment. The Automotive reportable segment derives its revenues and cost of revenues from the production and sale of new EVs and the sale of regulatory credits generated by the production and sale of EVs. The Software and services reportable segment derives its revenues and cost of revenues primarily from remarketing, vehicle repair and maintenance services, and vehicle electrical architecture and software development services.

Following our analysis of the options activities associated with Rivian Automotive, we pivot to a closer look at the company's own performance.

Where Is Rivian Automotive Standing Right Now? With a trading volume of 16,954,274, the price of RIVN is up by 3.34%, reaching $11.15. Current RSI values indicate that the stock is is currently neutral between overbought and oversold. Next earnings report is scheduled for 55 days from now. What The Experts Say On Rivian Automotive

In the last month, 5 experts released ratings on this stock with an average target price of $14.0.

Unusual Options Activity Detected: Smart Money on the Move

* Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from Guggenheim keeps a Buy rating on Rivian Automotive with a target price of $16. * In a cautious move, an analyst from B of A Securities downgraded its rating to Underperform, setting a price target of $10. * An analyst from Mizuho has decided to maintain their Neutral rating on Rivian Automotive, which currently sits at a price target of $13. * Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from Wells Fargo keeps a Equal-Weight rating on Rivian Automotive with a target price of $14. * Maintaining their stance, an analyst from Needham continues to hold a Buy rating for Rivian Automotive, targeting a price of $17.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

If you want to stay updated on the latest options trades for Rivian Automotive, Benzinga Pro gives you real-time options trades alerts.

