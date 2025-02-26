Smart Money Is Betting Big In RIVN Options

Financial giants have made a conspicuous bearish move on Rivian Automotive. Our analysis of options history for Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ:RIVN) revealed 21 unusual trades.

Delving into the details, we found 33% of traders were bullish, while 61% showed bearish tendencies. Out of all the trades we spotted, 2 were puts, with a value of $85,580, and 19 were calls, valued at $843,200.

Expected Price Movements

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $10.0 to $14.0 for Rivian Automotive over the last 3 months.

Insights into Volume & Open Interest

Looking at the volume and open interest is a powerful move while trading options. This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Rivian Automotive's options for a given strike price. Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Rivian Automotive's whale trades within a strike price range from $10.0 to $14.0 in the last 30 days.

Rivian Automotive Call and Put Volume: 30-Day Overview

Significant Options Trades Detected:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume RIVN CALL SWEEP BEARISH 12/19/25 $3.85 $3.8 $3.8 $10.00 $113.2K 5.4K 1.1K RIVN CALL SWEEP BEARISH 12/19/25 $3.85 $3.75 $3.75 $10.00 $112.5K 5.4K 900 RIVN CALL SWEEP BEARISH 12/19/25 $3.8 $3.75 $3.75 $10.00 $72.7K 5.4K 495 RIVN PUT SWEEP BULLISH 05/16/25 $2.86 $2.84 $2.84 $14.00 $55.3K 552 235 RIVN CALL SWEEP BEARISH 01/16/26 $4.1 $4.05 $4.05 $10.00 $40.5K 17.5K 106

About Rivian Automotive

Rivian Automotive Inc designs, develops, and manufactures category-defining electric vehicles and accessories. In the consumer market, the company launched the R1 platform with the first generation of consumer vehicles: the R1T, a two-row, five-passenger pickup truck, and the R1S, a three-row, seven-passenger sport utility vehicle (SUV).

In light of the recent options history for Rivian Automotive, it's now appropriate to focus on the company itself. We aim to explore its current performance.

Where Is Rivian Automotive Standing Right Now? With a trading volume of 15,083,110, the price of RIVN is up by 2.58%, reaching $11.74. Current RSI values indicate that the stock is is currently neutral between overbought and oversold. Next earnings report is scheduled for 69 days from now. Professional Analyst Ratings for Rivian Automotive

Over the past month, 5 industry analysts have shared their insights on this stock, proposing an average target price of $14.0.

* An analyst from Wells Fargo persists with their Equal-Weight rating on Rivian Automotive, maintaining a target price of $14. * Maintaining their stance, an analyst from Needham continues to hold a Buy rating for Rivian Automotive, targeting a price of $17. * An analyst from Guggenheim persists with their Buy rating on Rivian Automotive, maintaining a target price of $16. * An analyst from B of A Securities downgraded its action to Underperform with a price target of $10. * An analyst from Mizuho persists with their Neutral rating on Rivian Automotive, maintaining a target price of $13.

Options trading presents higher risks and potential rewards. Astute traders manage these risks by continually educating themselves, adapting their strategies, monitoring multiple indicators, and keeping a close eye on market movements. Stay informed about the latest Rivian Automotive options trades with real-time alerts from Benzinga Pro.

