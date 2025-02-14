Smart Money Is Betting Big In RIVN Options

Financial giants have made a conspicuous bullish move on Rivian Automotive. Our analysis of options history for Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ:RIVN) revealed 14 unusual trades.

Delving into the details, we found 42% of traders were bullish, while 35% showed bearish tendencies. Out of all the trades we spotted, 9 were puts, with a value of $768,985, and 5 were calls, valued at $175,758.

Predicted Price Range

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $14.0 to $25.0 for Rivian Automotive over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Trends

In terms of liquidity and interest, the mean open interest for Rivian Automotive options trades today is 6088.0 with a total volume of 8,999.00.

In the following chart, we are able to follow the development of volume and open interest of call and put options for Rivian Automotive's big money trades within a strike price range of $14.0 to $25.0 over the last 30 days.

Rivian Automotive Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Noteworthy Options Activity:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume RIVN PUT TRADE BEARISH 06/20/25 $11.5 $11.5 $11.5 $25.00 $172.5K 57 650 RIVN PUT TRADE NEUTRAL 06/20/25 $11.55 $11.45 $11.5 $25.00 $172.5K 57 500 RIVN PUT SWEEP BEARISH 06/20/25 $11.45 $11.4 $11.45 $25.00 $171.7K 57 1.0K RIVN PUT SWEEP BEARISH 06/20/25 $11.4 $11.35 $11.4 $25.00 $57.0K 57 1.1K RIVN PUT SWEEP NEUTRAL 06/20/25 $11.4 $11.3 $11.35 $25.00 $56.7K 57 1.3K

About Rivian Automotive

Rivian Automotive Inc designs, develops, and manufactures category-defining electric vehicles and accessories. In the consumer market, the company launched the R1 platform with the first generation of consumer vehicles: the R1T, a two-row, five-passenger pickup truck, and the R1S, a three-row, seven-passenger sport utility vehicle (SUV).

Following our analysis of the options activities associated with Rivian Automotive, we pivot to a closer look at the company's own performance.

Present Market Standing of Rivian Automotive With a volume of 13,314,704, the price of RIVN is up 1.65% at $13.52. RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be approaching overbought. Next earnings are expected to be released in 6 days. What The Experts Say On Rivian Automotive

3 market experts have recently issued ratings for this stock, with a consensus target price of $14.0.

Unusual Options Activity Detected: Smart Money on the Move

Benzinga Edge's Unusual Options board spots potential market movers before they happen. See what positions big money is taking on your favorite stocks. Click here for access. * An analyst from Truist Securities has decided to maintain their Hold rating on Rivian Automotive, which currently sits at a price target of $14. * An analyst from Barclays has decided to maintain their Equal-Weight rating on Rivian Automotive, which currently sits at a price target of $14. * Maintaining their stance, an analyst from UBS continues to hold a Neutral rating for Rivian Automotive, targeting a price of $14.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

If you want to stay updated on the latest options trades for Rivian Automotive, Benzinga Pro gives you real-time options trades alerts.

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.