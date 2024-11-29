Smart Money Is Betting Big In RIVN Options

Whales with a lot of money to spend have taken a noticeably bearish stance on Rivian Automotive.

Looking at options history for Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ:RIVN) we detected 10 trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 40% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 60% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 2 are puts, for a total amount of $80,184 and 8, calls, for a total amount of $257,360.

What's The Price Target?

Based on the trading activity, it appears that the significant investors are aiming for a price territory stretching from $5.0 to $15.0 for Rivian Automotive over the recent three months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Looking at the volume and open interest is a powerful move while trading options. This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Rivian Automotive's options for a given strike price. Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Rivian Automotive's whale trades within a strike price range from $5.0 to $15.0 in the last 30 days.

Rivian Automotive 30-Day Option Volume & Interest Snapshot

Noteworthy Options Activity:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume RIVN PUT SWEEP BEARISH 12/20/24 $0.32 $0.31 $0.32 $11.00 $49.1K 20.0K 1.7K RIVN CALL SWEEP BEARISH 12/19/25 $7.9 $7.8 $7.8 $5.00 $39.0K 900 200 RIVN CALL TRADE BULLISH 03/21/25 $2.56 $2.37 $2.52 $11.00 $37.8K 5.1K 162 RIVN CALL TRADE BEARISH 06/20/25 $1.87 $1.8 $1.8 $15.00 $36.0K 24.1K 201 RIVN CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/17/25 $1.33 $1.31 $1.33 $12.50 $33.2K 58.6K 1.1K

About Rivian Automotive

Rivian Automotive Inc designs, develops, and manufactures category-defining electric vehicles and accessories. In the consumer market, the company launched the R1 platform with the first generation of consumer vehicles: the R1T, a two-row, five-passenger pickup truck, and the R1S, a three-row, seven-passenger sport utility vehicle (SUV).

Having examined the options trading patterns of Rivian Automotive, our attention now turns directly to the company. This shift allows us to delve into its present market position and performance

Current Position of Rivian Automotive Currently trading with a volume of 26,023,343, the RIVN's price is down by -0.08%, now at $12.21. RSI readings suggest the stock is currently may be approaching overbought. Anticipated earnings release is in 82 days. Professional Analyst Ratings for Rivian Automotive

A total of 5 professional analysts have given their take on this stock in the last 30 days, setting an average price target of $14.2.

Turn $1000 into $1270 in just 20 days?

* An analyst from Guggenheim has decided to maintain their Buy rating on Rivian Automotive, which currently sits at a price target of $18. * An analyst from Stifel has decided to maintain their Buy rating on Rivian Automotive, which currently sits at a price target of $16. * Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from Needham keeps a Buy rating on Rivian Automotive with a target price of $14. * An analyst from Mizuho has decided to maintain their Neutral rating on Rivian Automotive, which currently sits at a price target of $12. * Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from Mizuho keeps a Neutral rating on Rivian Automotive with a target price of $11.

Options trading presents higher risks and potential rewards. Astute traders manage these risks by continually educating themselves, adapting their strategies, monitoring multiple indicators, and keeping a close eye on market movements. Stay informed about the latest Rivian Automotive options trades with real-time alerts from Benzinga Pro.

