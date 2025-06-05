Smart Money Is Betting Big In RH Options

Deep-pocketed investors have adopted a bullish approach towards RH (NYSE:RH), and it's something market players shouldn't ignore. Our tracking of public options records at Benzinga unveiled this significant move today. The identity of these investors remains unknown, but such a substantial move in RH usually suggests something big is about to happen.

We gleaned this information from our observations today when Benzinga's options scanner highlighted 11 extraordinary options activities for RH. This level of activity is out of the ordinary.

The general mood among these heavyweight investors is divided, with 45% leaning bullish and 45% bearish. Among these notable options, 5 are puts, totaling $193,832, and 6 are calls, amounting to $569,925.

What's The Price Target?

Based on the trading activity, it appears that the significant investors are aiming for a price territory stretching from $115.0 to $290.0 for RH over the recent three months.

Insights into Volume & Open Interest

In today's trading context, the average open interest for options of RH stands at 164.6, with a total volume reaching 558.00. The accompanying chart delineates the progression of both call and put option volume and open interest for high-value trades in RH, situated within the strike price corridor from $115.0 to $290.0, throughout the last 30 days.

RH Call and Put Volume: 30-Day Overview

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume RH CALL TRADE BULLISH 07/18/25 $32.4 $31.3 $32.4 $160.00 $359.6K 144 111 RH CALL TRADE BEARISH 06/13/25 $7.1 $6.7 $6.7 $200.00 $83.7K 534 11 RH PUT TRADE BULLISH 06/06/25 $25.6 $22.4 $22.4 $200.00 $56.0K 109 37 RH PUT TRADE BEARISH 06/20/25 $13.1 $12.1 $12.75 $170.00 $38.2K 215 30 RH CALL SWEEP BEARISH 06/13/25 $12.6 $11.7 $11.97 $182.50 $35.9K 29 31

About RH

RH is a luxury furniture and lifestyle retailer operating in the $136 billion domestic furniture and home furnishing industry. The firm offers merchandise across many categories including furniture, lighting, textiles, bath, decor, and children and is growing the presence of its hospitality business with 22 restaurant locations, including RH Guesthouse. RH innovates, curates, and integrates products, categories, services, and businesses across channels and brand extensions (RH Modern and Waterworks, for example). RH is fully integrated across channels and is positioned to broaden its addressable market over the next decade by expanding abroad, with its World of RH digital platform (highlighting offerings outside of home furnishings), and with offerings in architecture, media, and more.

RH's Current Market Status

Trading volume stands at 693,990, with RH's price up by 0.3%, positioned at $178.73.

RSI indicators show the stock to be is currently neutral between overbought and oversold.

Earnings announcement expected in 11 days.

Professional Analyst Ratings for RH

In the last month, 2 experts released ratings on this stock with an average target price of $193.5.

Benzinga Edge's Unusual Options board spots potential market movers before they happen. See what positions big money is taking on your favorite stocks. Click here for access. * Maintaining their stance, an analyst from B of A Securities continues to hold a Underperform rating for RH, targeting a price of $172. * Maintaining their stance, an analyst from UBS continues to hold a Neutral rating for RH, targeting a price of $215.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

Latest Ratings for RH

Date Firm Action From To Jun 2025 UBS Maintains Neutral Neutral May 2025 B of A Securities Maintains Underperform Underperform May 2025 Goldman Sachs Maintains Neutral Neutral

