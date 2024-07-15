Smart Money Is Betting Big In RH Options

Deep-pocketed investors have adopted a bullish approach towards RH (NYSE:RH), and it's something market players shouldn't ignore. Our tracking of public options records at Benzinga unveiled this significant move today. The identity of these investors remains unknown, but such a substantial move in RH usually suggests something big is about to happen.

We gleaned this information from our observations today when Benzinga's options scanner highlighted 13 extraordinary options activities for RH. This level of activity is out of the ordinary.

The general mood among these heavyweight investors is divided, with 61% leaning bullish and 15% bearish. Among these notable options, 10 are puts, totaling $676,777, and 3 are calls, amounting to $86,320.

Expected Price Movements

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $180.0 to $340.0 for RH over the last 3 months.

Analyzing Volume & Open Interest

Examining the volume and open interest provides crucial insights into stock research. This information is key in gauging liquidity and interest levels for RH's options at certain strike prices. Below, we present a snapshot of the trends in volume and open interest for calls and puts across RH's significant trades, within a strike price range of $180.0 to $340.0, over the past month.

RH Option Activity Analysis: Last 30 Days

Largest Options Trades Observed:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume RH PUT TRADE BULLISH 01/16/26 $99.5 $99.3 $99.3 $340.00 $99.3K 49 70 RH PUT SWEEP BEARISH 01/16/26 $98.8 $97.2 $98.7 $340.00 $98.7K 49 60 RH PUT SWEEP NEUTRAL 01/16/26 $99.3 $97.0 $98.1 $340.00 $98.1K 49 30 RH PUT TRADE BEARISH 01/16/26 $98.0 $93.2 $98.0 $340.00 $98.0K 49 0 RH PUT SWEEP BULLISH 01/16/26 $99.1 $97.9 $97.9 $340.00 $88.1K 49 50

About RH

RH is a luxury retailer operating in the $134 billion domestic furniture and home furnishing industry. The firm offers merchandise across many categories including furniture, lighting, textiles, bath, decor, children, and is growing the presence of its hospitality business (with 17 restaurant locations). RH innovates, curates, and integrates products, categories, services, and businesses across channels and brand extensions (RH Modern and Waterworks, for example). RH is fully integrated across channels, and is positioned to broaden its total addressable market over the next decade by expanding abroad, and with its World of RH digital platform (highlighting offerings outside of home furnishings), along with future offerings in color, bespoke furniture, architeture, media, and more.

Following our analysis of the options activities associated with RH, we pivot to a closer look at the company's own performance.

RH's Current Market Status Currently trading with a volume of 427,739, the RH's price is up by 0.5%, now at $276.0. RSI readings suggest the stock is currently may be overbought. Anticipated earnings release is in 52 days. What Analysts Are Saying About RH

Over the past month, 4 industry analysts have shared their insights on this stock, proposing an average target price of $267.75.

Maintaining their stance, an analyst from Loop Capital continues to hold a Hold rating for RH, targeting a price of $230. An analyst from Goldman Sachs persists with their Sell rating on RH, maintaining a target price of $226. An analyst from Stifel downgraded its action to Buy with a price target of $315. An analyst from Morgan Stanley has decided to maintain their Equal-Weight rating on RH, which currently sits at a price target of $300.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

