Smart Money Is Betting Big In RDDT Options

Whales with a lot of money to spend have taken a noticeably bullish stance on Reddit.

Looking at options history for Reddit (NYSE:RDDT) we detected 121 trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 45% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 35% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 47 are puts, for a total amount of $6,462,581 and 74, calls, for a total amount of $6,260,301.

Projected Price Targets

Analyzing the Volume and Open Interest in these contracts, it seems that the big players have been eyeing a price window from $95.0 to $320.0 for Reddit during the past quarter.

Insights into Volume & Open Interest

Looking at the volume and open interest is a powerful move while trading options. This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Reddit's options for a given strike price. Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Reddit's whale trades within a strike price range from $95.0 to $320.0 in the last 30 days.

Reddit Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Largest Options Trades Observed:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume RDDT CALL SWEEP BEARISH 03/21/25 $39.05 $38.3 $38.3 $200.00 $765.9K 1.7K 74 RDDT CALL SWEEP BULLISH 11/21/25 $61.35 $60.05 $62.35 $220.00 $479.2K 132 84 RDDT CALL SWEEP BEARISH 01/16/26 $48.6 $46.9 $46.73 $270.00 $336.8K 528 77 RDDT CALL SWEEP BEARISH 08/15/25 $27.0 $26.5 $26.5 $300.00 $294.5K 70 113 RDDT CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 01/15/27 $122.0 $121.05 $121.5 $140.00 $243.0K 94 20

About Reddit

Reddit Inc is engaged in providing internet content. The company provides online services that include gaming, sports, business, crypto, television and others.

After a thorough review of the options trading surrounding Reddit, we move to examine the company in more detail. This includes an assessment of its current market status and performance.

Reddit's Current Market Status With a volume of 3,584,403, the price of RDDT is down -0.14% at $224.91. RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be overbought. Next earnings are expected to be released in 2 days.

Unusual Options Activity Detected: Smart Money on the Move

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

