Smart Money Is Betting Big In RCL Options

Deep-pocketed investors have adopted a bearish approach towards Royal Caribbean Gr (NYSE:RCL), and it's something market players shouldn't ignore. Our tracking of public options records at Benzinga unveiled this significant move today. The identity of these investors remains unknown, but such a substantial move in RCL usually suggests something big is about to happen.

We gleaned this information from our observations today when Benzinga's options scanner highlighted 13 extraordinary options activities for Royal Caribbean Gr. This level of activity is out of the ordinary.

The general mood among these heavyweight investors is divided, with 23% leaning bullish and 53% bearish. Among these notable options, 7 are puts, totaling $260,493, and 6 are calls, amounting to $422,608.

Projected Price Targets

Based on the trading activity, it appears that the significant investors are aiming for a price territory stretching from $180.0 to $230.0 for Royal Caribbean Gr over the recent three months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Looking at the volume and open interest is an insightful way to conduct due diligence on a stock.

This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Royal Caribbean Gr's options for a given strike price.

Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Royal Caribbean Gr's whale activity within a strike price range from $180.0 to $230.0 in the last 30 days.

Royal Caribbean Gr Call and Put Volume: 30-Day Overview

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume RCL CALL SWEEP BEARISH 04/17/25 $14.05 $13.75 $13.75 $210.00 $214.5K 55 175 RCL PUT SWEEP BEARISH 08/15/25 $11.7 $11.25 $11.7 $180.00 $67.8K 57 64 RCL CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 04/17/25 $14.0 $13.4 $13.75 $210.00 $60.5K 55 219 RCL PUT TRADE BULLISH 01/16/26 $41.3 $41.25 $41.25 $230.00 $57.7K 36 14 RCL CALL TRADE BEARISH 09/19/25 $24.75 $24.5 $24.5 $220.00 $46.5K 123 26

About Royal Caribbean Gr

Royal Caribbean is the world's second-largest cruise company, operating 66 ships across five global and partner brands in the cruise vacation industry. Brands the company operates include Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, and Silversea. The company also has a 50% investment in a joint venture that operates TUI Cruises and Hapag-Lloyd Cruises. The selection of brands in the portfolio allows Royal to compete on the basis of innovation, quality of ships and service, variety of itineraries, choice of destinations, and price. The company completed the divestiture of its Azamara brand in 2021 and plans to launch its new Celebrity River Cruise brand in 2027.

After a thorough review of the options trading surrounding Royal Caribbean Gr, we move to examine the company in more detail. This includes an assessment of its current market status and performance.

Royal Caribbean Gr's Current Market Status With a trading volume of 933,382, the price of RCL is up by 0.46%, reaching $208.13. Current RSI values indicate that the stock is may be oversold. Next earnings report is scheduled for 43 days from now. What The Experts Say On Royal Caribbean Gr

2 market experts have recently issued ratings for this stock, with a consensus target price of $272.5.

20-year pro options trader reveals his one-line chart technique that shows when to buy and sell. Copy his trades, which have had averaged a 27% profit every 20 days. Click here for access. * An analyst from Susquehanna persists with their Positive rating on Royal Caribbean Gr, maintaining a target price of $295. * Showing optimism, an analyst from Loop Capital upgrades its rating to Buy with a revised price target of $250.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

