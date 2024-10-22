Smart Money Is Betting Big In RCL Options

Financial giants have made a conspicuous bullish move on Royal Caribbean Gr. Our analysis of options history for Royal Caribbean Gr (NYSE:RCL) revealed 9 unusual trades.

Delving into the details, we found 44% of traders were bullish, while 33% showed bearish tendencies. Out of all the trades we spotted, 3 were puts, with a value of $141,850, and 6 were calls, valued at $245,512.

What's The Price Target?

Based on the trading activity, it appears that the significant investors are aiming for a price territory stretching from $155.0 to $240.0 for Royal Caribbean Gr over the recent three months.

Analyzing Volume & Open Interest

Looking at the volume and open interest is a powerful move while trading options. This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Royal Caribbean Gr's options for a given strike price. Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Royal Caribbean Gr's whale trades within a strike price range from $155.0 to $240.0 in the last 30 days.

Royal Caribbean Gr Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume RCL PUT TRADE NEUTRAL 11/01/24 $8.0 $7.8 $7.91 $205.00 $79.1K 33 101 RCL CALL TRADE BEARISH 12/20/24 $14.8 $14.55 $14.55 $200.00 $74.2K 1.1K 63 RCL CALL TRADE BULLISH 01/17/25 $24.1 $23.45 $23.85 $185.00 $59.6K 277 25 RCL PUT TRADE BEARISH 12/20/24 $3.75 $3.35 $3.65 $175.00 $36.5K 226 100 RCL CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/17/25 $3.55 $3.2 $3.5 $240.00 $31.1K 101 259

About Royal Caribbean Gr

Royal Caribbean is the world's second-largest cruise company, operating 68 ships across five global and partner brands in the cruise vacation industry. Brands the company operates include Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, and Silversea. The company also has a 50% investment in a joint venture that operates TUI Cruises and Hapag-Lloyd Cruises. The selection of brands in the portfolio allows Royal to compete on the basis of innovation, quality of ships and service, variety of itineraries, choice of destinations, and price. The company completed the divestiture of its Azamara brand in 2021.

After a thorough review of the options trading surrounding Royal Caribbean Gr, we move to examine the company in more detail. This includes an assessment of its current market status and performance.

Royal Caribbean Gr's Current Market Status Currently trading with a volume of 654,580, the RCL's price is down by -0.44%, now at $199.03. RSI readings suggest the stock is currently may be overbought. Anticipated earnings release is in 7 days. What Analysts Are Saying About Royal Caribbean Gr

4 market experts have recently issued ratings for this stock, with a consensus target price of $232.75.

* An analyst from Stifel has decided to maintain their Buy rating on Royal Caribbean Gr, which currently sits at a price target of $230. * An analyst from Barclays has decided to maintain their Overweight rating on Royal Caribbean Gr, which currently sits at a price target of $244. * Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from Citigroup keeps a Buy rating on Royal Caribbean Gr with a target price of $253. * Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from Truist Securities keeps a Buy rating on Royal Caribbean Gr with a target price of $204.

