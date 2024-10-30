Smart Money Is Betting Big In RBLX Options

Deep-pocketed investors have adopted a bearish approach towards Roblox (NYSE:RBLX), and it's something market players shouldn't ignore. Our tracking of public options records at Benzinga unveiled this significant move today. The identity of these investors remains unknown, but such a substantial move in RBLX usually suggests something big is about to happen.

We gleaned this information from our observations today when Benzinga's options scanner highlighted 12 extraordinary options activities for Roblox. This level of activity is out of the ordinary.

The general mood among these heavyweight investors is divided, with 33% leaning bullish and 58% bearish. Among these notable options, 8 are puts, totaling $535,994, and 4 are calls, amounting to $158,467.

Predicted Price Range

After evaluating the trading volumes and Open Interest, it's evident that the major market movers are focusing on a price band between $25.0 and $52.5 for Roblox, spanning the last three months.

Analyzing Volume & Open Interest

Looking at the volume and open interest is an insightful way to conduct due diligence on a stock.

This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Roblox's options for a given strike price.

Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Roblox's whale activity within a strike price range from $25.0 to $52.5 in the last 30 days.

Roblox Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Largest Options Trades Observed:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume RBLX PUT SWEEP BEARISH 01/17/25 $4.7 $4.6 $4.7 $45.00 $132.5K 3.0K 693 RBLX PUT SWEEP BEARISH 01/17/25 $4.7 $4.65 $4.7 $45.00 $104.8K 3.0K 257 RBLX PUT SWEEP BEARISH 01/17/25 $8.2 $8.1 $8.2 $50.00 $81.1K 2.2K 100 RBLX CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 01/17/25 $18.6 $18.4 $18.5 $25.00 $55.5K 1.5K 32 RBLX PUT SWEEP BEARISH 01/17/25 $8.2 $8.1 $8.2 $50.00 $50.8K 2.2K 164

About Roblox

Roblox operates an online video game platform with 80 million daily active users that lets young gamers create, develop, and monetize games (or "experiences") for other players. The firm offers its developers a hybrid of a game engine, publishing platform, online hosting and services, marketplace with payment processing, and social network. The platform is a closed garden that Roblox controls, earning $3.5 billion in bookings in 2023 through in-game purchases and advertising while benefiting from outsourced game development. Unlike traditional video game publishers, Roblox is more focused on the creation of new tools and monetization techniques for its developers than creating new games or franchises.

Following our analysis of the options activities associated with Roblox, we pivot to a closer look at the company's own performance.

Current Position of Roblox Currently trading with a volume of 6,489,905, the RBLX's price is up by 1.24%, now at $43.14. RSI readings suggest the stock is currently may be approaching overbought. Anticipated earnings release is in 1 days. What The Experts Say On Roblox

In the last month, 5 experts released ratings on this stock with an average target price of $51.4.

Unusual Options Activity Detected: Smart Money on the Move

* Maintaining their stance, an analyst from Piper Sandler continues to hold a Overweight rating for Roblox, targeting a price of $54. * An analyst from Wedbush has revised its rating downward to Outperform, adjusting the price target to $49. * An analyst from JP Morgan persists with their Overweight rating on Roblox, maintaining a target price of $51. * An analyst from Wells Fargo persists with their Overweight rating on Roblox, maintaining a target price of $54. * An analyst from Wedbush downgraded its action to Outperform with a price target of $49.

Options trading presents higher risks and potential rewards. Astute traders manage these risks by continually educating themselves, adapting their strategies, monitoring multiple indicators, and keeping a close eye on market movements. Stay informed about the latest Roblox options trades with real-time alerts from Benzinga Pro.

