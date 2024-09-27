Smart Money Is Betting Big In RBLX Options

Financial giants have made a conspicuous bullish move on Roblox. Our analysis of options history for Roblox (NYSE:RBLX) revealed 10 unusual trades.

Delving into the details, we found 40% of traders were bullish, while 40% showed bearish tendencies. Out of all the trades we spotted, 4 were puts, with a value of $677,891, and 6 were calls, valued at $278,300.

Predicted Price Range

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $32.0 to $60.0 for Roblox over the last 3 months.

Analyzing Volume & Open Interest

In today's trading context, the average open interest for options of Roblox stands at 3509.78, with a total volume reaching 7,330.00. The accompanying chart delineates the progression of both call and put option volume and open interest for high-value trades in Roblox, situated within the strike price corridor from $32.0 to $60.0, throughout the last 30 days.

Roblox Option Activity Analysis: Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume RBLX PUT SWEEP BEARISH 10/18/24 $2.77 $2.0 $2.2 $45.00 $461.2K 8.5K 1.7K RBLX PUT TRADE BULLISH 10/18/24 $3.45 $3.2 $3.2 $45.50 $158.7K 1.1K 502 RBLX CALL SWEEP BEARISH 10/04/24 $12.45 $12.15 $12.15 $32.00 $89.9K 3 74 RBLX CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 06/20/25 $3.35 $2.91 $3.15 $60.00 $63.0K 704 200 RBLX CALL TRADE BULLISH 11/15/24 $4.05 $4.0 $4.05 $45.00 $43.3K 2.0K 252

About Roblox

Roblox operates an online video game platform that lets young gamers create, develop, and monetize games (or "experiences") for other players. The firm effectively offers its developers a hybrid of a game engine, publishing platform, online hosting and services, marketplace with payment processing, and social network. The platform is a closed garden that Roblox controls, earning revenue in multiple places while benefiting from outsourced game development. Unlike traditional video game publishers, Roblox is more focused on the creation of new tools and monetization techniques for its developers then creating new games or franchises.

In light of the recent options history for Roblox, it's now appropriate to focus on the company itself. We aim to explore its current performance.

Roblox's Current Market Status With a trading volume of 3,097,383, the price of RBLX is down by -0.71%, reaching $44.55. Current RSI values indicate that the stock is is currently neutral between overbought and oversold. Next earnings report is scheduled for 40 days from now. What Analysts Are Saying About Roblox

A total of 2 professional analysts have given their take on this stock in the last 30 days, setting an average price target of $52.0.

Unusual Options Activity Detected: Smart Money on the Move

* Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from Citigroup keeps a Buy rating on Roblox with a target price of $53. * Maintaining their stance, an analyst from BTIG continues to hold a Buy rating for Roblox, targeting a price of $51.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

