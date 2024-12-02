Smart Money Is Betting Big In QCOM Options

Deep-pocketed investors have adopted a bearish approach towards Qualcomm (NASDAQ:QCOM), and it's something market players shouldn't ignore. Our tracking of public options records at Benzinga unveiled this significant move today. The identity of these investors remains unknown, but such a substantial move in QCOM usually suggests something big is about to happen.

We gleaned this information from our observations today when Benzinga's options scanner highlighted 37 extraordinary options activities for Qualcomm. This level of activity is out of the ordinary.

The general mood among these heavyweight investors is divided, with 32% leaning bullish and 48% bearish. Among these notable options, 9 are puts, totaling $427,522, and 28 are calls, amounting to $1,701,088.

Projected Price Targets

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $75.0 to $310.0 for Qualcomm over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Trends

In terms of liquidity and interest, the mean open interest for Qualcomm options trades today is 1470.91 with a total volume of 26,859.00.

In the following chart, we are able to follow the development of volume and open interest of call and put options for Qualcomm's big money trades within a strike price range of $75.0 to $310.0 over the last 30 days.

Qualcomm Option Activity Analysis: Last 30 Days

Significant Options Trades Detected:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume QCOM CALL SWEEP BEARISH 01/15/27 $34.95 $32.35 $33.02 $170.00 $168.5K 163 61 QCOM CALL SWEEP NEUTRAL 01/15/27 $24.4 $22.55 $23.59 $200.00 $141.5K 450 61 QCOM CALL TRADE BEARISH 09/19/25 $11.4 $11.2 $11.2 $190.00 $110.8K 1.0K 108 QCOM CALL SWEEP BEARISH 02/21/25 $18.2 $17.95 $18.01 $150.00 $107.8K 205 60 QCOM PUT SWEEP NEUTRAL 01/15/27 $35.75 $34.8 $35.22 $175.00 $105.6K 33 30

About Qualcomm

Qualcomm develops and licenses wireless technology and designs chips for smartphones. The company's key patents revolve around CDMA and OFDMA technologies, which are standards in wireless communications that are the backbone of all 3G, 4G, and 5G networks. Qualcomm's IP is licensed by virtually all wireless device makers. The firm is also the world's largest wireless chip vendor, supplying nearly every premier handset maker with leading-edge processors. Qualcomm also sells RF-front end modules into smartphones, as well as chips into automotive and Internet of Things markets.

Present Market Standing of Qualcomm Currently trading with a volume of 5,940,666, the QCOM's price is up by 2.79%, now at $162.96. RSI readings suggest the stock is currently is currently neutral between overbought and oversold. Anticipated earnings release is in 58 days. Expert Opinions on Qualcomm

A total of 5 professional analysts have given their take on this stock in the last 30 days, setting an average price target of $196.8.

Trading options involves greater risks but also offers the potential for higher profits. Savvy traders mitigate these risks through ongoing education, strategic trade adjustments, utilizing various indicators, and staying attuned to market dynamics. Keep up with the latest options trades for Qualcomm with Benzinga Pro for real-time alerts.

