Smart Money Is Betting Big In QCOM Options

Investors with a lot of money to spend have taken a bullish stance on Qualcomm (NASDAQ:QCOM).

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the trades showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether these are institutions or just wealthy individuals, we don't know. But when something this big happens with QCOM, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

So how do we know what these investors just did?

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 33 uncommon options trades for Qualcomm.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 51% bullish and 36%, bearish.

Out of all of the special options we uncovered, 16 are puts, for a total amount of $814,346, and 17 are calls, for a total amount of $1,296,719.

Expected Price Movements

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $100.0 to $200.0 for Qualcomm over the last 3 months.

Analyzing Volume & Open Interest

In terms of liquidity and interest, the mean open interest for Qualcomm options trades today is 3067.0 with a total volume of 13,715.00.

In the following chart, we are able to follow the development of volume and open interest of call and put options for Qualcomm's big money trades within a strike price range of $100.0 to $200.0 over the last 30 days.

Qualcomm Call and Put Volume: 30-Day Overview

Significant Options Trades Detected:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume QCOM CALL SWEEP BEARISH 11/08/24 $3.8 $3.7 $3.72 $180.00 $499.9K 9.5K 6.2K QCOM PUT TRADE BULLISH 02/21/25 $16.5 $16.35 $16.35 $175.00 $163.5K 239 100 QCOM CALL TRADE BULLISH 06/20/25 $12.4 $11.8 $12.25 $195.00 $122.5K 940 390 QCOM CALL TRADE BULLISH 06/20/25 $12.55 $11.75 $12.3 $195.00 $104.5K 940 390 QCOM CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 01/16/26 $78.4 $76.5 $77.5 $100.00 $69.7K 725 9

About Qualcomm

Qualcomm develops and licenses wireless technology and designs chips for smartphones. The company's key patents revolve around CDMA and OFDMA technologies, which are standards in wireless communications that are the backbone of all 3G, 4G, and 5G networks. Qualcomm's IP is licensed by virtually all wireless device makers. The firm is also the world's largest wireless chip vendor, supplying nearly every premier handset maker with leading-edge processors. Qualcomm also sells RF-front end modules into smartphones, as well as chips into automotive and Internet of Things markets.

Current Position of Qualcomm Trading volume stands at 6,110,923, with QCOM's price up by 4.2%, positioned at $172.87. RSI indicators show the stock to be may be approaching overbought. Earnings announcement expected in 0 days.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

