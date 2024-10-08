Smart Money Is Betting Big In PYPL Options

Whales with a lot of money to spend have taken a noticeably bearish stance on PayPal Holdings.

Looking at options history for PayPal Holdings (NASDAQ:PYPL) we detected 20 trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 45% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 50% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 3 are puts, for a total amount of $89,292 and 17, calls, for a total amount of $1,555,850.

Projected Price Targets

Based on the trading activity, it appears that the significant investors are aiming for a price territory stretching from $65.0 to $100.0 for PayPal Holdings over the recent three months.

Insights into Volume & Open Interest

In terms of liquidity and interest, the mean open interest for PayPal Holdings options trades today is 3354.81 with a total volume of 7,438.00.

In the following chart, we are able to follow the development of volume and open interest of call and put options for PayPal Holdings's big money trades within a strike price range of $65.0 to $100.0 over the last 30 days.

PayPal Holdings Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Noteworthy Options Activity:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume PYPL CALL SWEEP BULLISH 12/18/26 $22.1 $21.1 $22.1 $77.50 $640.9K 1.1K 290 PYPL CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/16/26 $16.05 $15.85 $16.0 $80.00 $261.5K 5.8K 164 PYPL CALL SWEEP BEARISH 06/20/25 $4.5 $4.4 $4.5 $100.00 $112.5K 1.8K 262 PYPL CALL TRADE BEARISH 06/20/25 $17.7 $17.6 $17.6 $70.00 $88.0K 2.4K 0 PYPL CALL TRADE BULLISH 01/17/25 $16.85 $16.75 $16.85 $65.00 $84.2K 14.3K 2

About PayPal Holdings

PayPal was spun off from eBay in 2015 and provides electronic payment solutions to merchants and consumers, with a focus on online transactions. The company had 426 million active accounts at the end of 2023. The company also owns Venmo, a person-to-person payment platform.

Following our analysis of the options activities associated with PayPal Holdings, we pivot to a closer look at the company's own performance.

Current Position of PayPal Holdings With a volume of 1,777,697, the price of PYPL is up 0.75% at $80.86. RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be overbought. Next earnings are expected to be released in 22 days.

Unusual Options Activity Detected: Smart Money on the Move

