Smart Money Is Betting Big In PYPL Options

Financial giants have made a conspicuous bearish move on PayPal Holdings. Our analysis of options history for PayPal Holdings (NASDAQ:PYPL) revealed 20 unusual trades.

Delving into the details, we found 35% of traders were bullish, while 60% showed bearish tendencies. Out of all the trades we spotted, 7 were puts, with a value of $313,763, and 13 were calls, valued at $713,989.

Expected Price Movements

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $57.5 to $100.0 for PayPal Holdings over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Looking at the volume and open interest is a powerful move while trading options. This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for PayPal Holdings's options for a given strike price. Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of PayPal Holdings's whale trades within a strike price range from $57.5 to $100.0 in the last 30 days.

PayPal Holdings 30-Day Option Volume & Interest Snapshot

Significant Options Trades Detected:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume PYPL CALL TRADE BULLISH 12/20/24 $15.5 $15.45 $15.5 $62.50 $155.0K 2.8K 1 PYPL PUT TRADE BULLISH 12/18/26 $30.6 $28.75 $28.75 $100.00 $143.7K 72 50 PYPL CALL TRADE BEARISH 01/17/25 $20.0 $19.1 $19.3 $60.00 $104.2K 10.7K 75 PYPL CALL SWEEP BEARISH 09/20/24 $8.7 $8.6 $8.6 $67.50 $86.0K 7.7K 270 PYPL CALL SWEEP BULLISH 09/20/24 $10.75 $10.7 $10.75 $65.00 $50.5K 7.5K 382

About PayPal Holdings

PayPal was spun off from eBay in 2015 and provides electronic payment solutions to merchants and consumers, with a focus on online transactions. The company had 426 million active accounts at the end of 2023. The company also owns Venmo, a person-to-person payment platform.

Present Market Standing of PayPal Holdings With a volume of 7,103,101, the price of PYPL is down -1.86% at $76.13. RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be approaching overbought. Next earnings are expected to be released in 40 days. Professional Analyst Ratings for PayPal Holdings

In the last month, 2 experts released ratings on this stock with an average target price of $73.5.

Benzinga Edge's Unusual Options board spots potential market movers before they happen. See what positions big money is taking on your favorite stocks. Click here for access. * An analyst from Goldman Sachs persists with their Neutral rating on PayPal Holdings, maintaining a target price of $69. * Maintaining their stance, an analyst from Keefe, Bruyette & Woods continues to hold a Outperform rating for PayPal Holdings, targeting a price of $78.

