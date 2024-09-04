Smart Money Is Betting Big In PYPL Options

Investors with a lot of money to spend have taken a bullish stance on PayPal Holdings (NASDAQ:PYPL).

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the trades showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether these are institutions or just wealthy individuals, we don't know. But when something this big happens with PYPL, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

So how do we know what these investors just did?

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 26 uncommon options trades for PayPal Holdings.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 46% bullish and 38%, bearish.

Out of all of the special options we uncovered, 5 are puts, for a total amount of $218,085, and 21 are calls, for a total amount of $2,063,312.

Predicted Price Range

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $30.0 to $95.0 for PayPal Holdings over the last 3 months.

Analyzing Volume & Open Interest

Looking at the volume and open interest is a powerful move while trading options. This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for PayPal Holdings's options for a given strike price. Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of PayPal Holdings's whale trades within a strike price range from $30.0 to $95.0 in the last 30 days.

PayPal Holdings Option Activity Analysis: Last 30 Days

Significant Options Trades Detected:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume PYPL CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 12/20/24 $12.9 $12.8 $12.85 $62.50 $741.4K 2.4K 704 PYPL CALL TRADE BULLISH 01/17/25 $20.0 $19.9 $20.0 $55.00 $400.0K 5.0K 200 PYPL CALL TRADE BULLISH 01/16/26 $6.35 $6.35 $6.35 $95.00 $86.9K 21.0K 152 PYPL PUT TRADE BULLISH 12/19/25 $10.35 $10.15 $10.2 $72.50 $78.5K 296 167 PYPL CALL TRADE BEARISH 10/18/24 $5.1 $5.0 $5.0 $70.00 $75.0K 7.0K 429

About PayPal Holdings

PayPal was spun off from eBay in 2015 and provides electronic payment solutions to merchants and consumers, with a focus on online transactions. The company had 426 million active accounts at the end of 2023. The company also owns Venmo, a person-to-person payment platform.

Having examined the options trading patterns of PayPal Holdings, our attention now turns directly to the company. This shift allows us to delve into its present market position and performance

PayPal Holdings's Current Market Status With a trading volume of 5,028,726, the price of PYPL is up by 0.67%, reaching $72.48. Current RSI values indicate that the stock is may be overbought. Next earnings report is scheduled for 56 days from now. What Analysts Are Saying About PayPal Holdings

In the last month, 3 experts released ratings on this stock with an average target price of $80.66666666666667.

Showing optimism, an analyst from Daiwa Capital upgrades its rating to Outperform with a revised price target of $72. An analyst from JP Morgan has decided to maintain their Overweight rating on PayPal Holdings, which currently sits at a price target of $80. An analyst from Mizuho has decided to maintain their Outperform rating on PayPal Holdings, which currently sits at a price target of $90.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

