Smart Money Is Betting Big In PLTR Options

Financial giants have made a conspicuous bullish move on Palantir Technologies. Our analysis of options history for Palantir Technologies (NASDAQ:PLTR) revealed 24 unusual trades.

Delving into the details, we found 50% of traders were bullish, while 29% showed bearish tendencies. Out of all the trades we spotted, 12 were puts, with a value of $603,050, and 12 were calls, valued at $791,997.

Predicted Price Range

After evaluating the trading volumes and Open Interest, it's evident that the major market movers are focusing on a price band between $95.0 and $185.0 for Palantir Technologies, spanning the last three months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Examining the volume and open interest provides crucial insights into stock research. This information is key in gauging liquidity and interest levels for Palantir Technologies's options at certain strike prices. Below, we present a snapshot of the trends in volume and open interest for calls and puts across Palantir Technologies's significant trades, within a strike price range of $95.0 to $185.0, over the past month.

Palantir Technologies Option Activity Analysis: Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume PLTR CALL SWEEP BULLISH 05/02/25 $3.6 $3.45 $3.57 $115.00 $184.5K 16.0K 625 PLTR CALL SWEEP BEARISH 05/16/25 $12.6 $12.35 $12.35 $110.00 $127.9K 17.0K 816 PLTR CALL TRADE BULLISH 05/16/25 $12.05 $11.75 $11.98 $110.00 $91.0K 17.0K 135 PLTR CALL TRADE BULLISH 05/09/25 $16.0 $15.65 $16.0 $102.00 $83.2K 685 57 PLTR PUT TRADE NEUTRAL 05/16/25 $8.3 $8.15 $8.22 $110.00 $78.9K 3.6K 3.9K

About Palantir Technologies

Palantir is an analytical software company that focuses on leveraging data to create efficiencies in its clients' organizations. The firm serves commercial and government clients via its Foundry and Gotham platforms, respectively. Palantir works only with entities in Western-allied nations and reserves the right not to work with anyone that is antithetical to Western values. The Denver-based company was founded in 2003 and went public in 2020.

Where Is Palantir Technologies Standing Right Now?

Trading volume stands at 14,529,718, with PLTR's price up by 0.78%, positioned at $113.66.

RSI indicators show the stock to be may be approaching overbought.

Earnings announcement expected in 7 days.

Expert Opinions on Palantir Technologies

2 market experts have recently issued ratings for this stock, with a consensus target price of $95.0.

20-year pro options trader reveals his one-line chart technique that shows when to buy and sell. Copy his trades, which have had averaged a 27% profit every 20 days. Click here for access. * Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from DA Davidson keeps a Neutral rating on Palantir Technologies with a target price of $100. * An analyst from Morgan Stanley has decided to maintain their Equal-Weight rating on Palantir Technologies, which currently sits at a price target of $90.

Latest Ratings for PLTR

Date Firm Action From To Apr 2025 Morgan Stanley Maintains Equal-Weight Equal-Weight Apr 2025 DA Davidson Maintains Neutral Neutral Mar 2025 Loop Capital Maintains Buy Buy

