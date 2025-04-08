Smart Money Is Betting Big In PLTR Options

Whales with a lot of money to spend have taken a noticeably bullish stance on Palantir Technologies.

Looking at options history for Palantir Technologies (NASDAQ:PLTR) we detected 31 trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 48% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 41% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 7 are puts, for a total amount of $347,038 and 24, calls, for a total amount of $1,846,334.

Expected Price Movements

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $55.0 to $150.0 for Palantir Technologies over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Looking at the volume and open interest is an insightful way to conduct due diligence on a stock.

This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Palantir Technologies's options for a given strike price.

Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Palantir Technologies's whale activity within a strike price range from $55.0 to $150.0 in the last 30 days.

Palantir Technologies 30-Day Option Volume & Interest Snapshot

Noteworthy Options Activity:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume PLTR CALL SWEEP BULLISH 12/18/26 $21.5 $21.3 $21.5 $115.00 $632.1K 1.2K 863 PLTR CALL SWEEP BEARISH 04/11/25 $4.1 $3.95 $3.95 $84.00 $199.3K 2.5K 2.1K PLTR PUT SWEEP BULLISH 05/16/25 $19.25 $18.8 $19.05 $100.00 $112.6K 3.6K 462 PLTR CALL SWEEP BEARISH 05/16/25 $8.05 $8.0 $8.0 $90.00 $84.0K 14.5K 1.7K PLTR CALL SWEEP BULLISH 04/11/25 $6.5 $6.3 $6.42 $80.00 $69.0K 4.7K 301

About Palantir Technologies

Palantir is an analytical software company that focuses on leveraging data to create efficiencies in its clients' organizations. The firm serves commercial and government clients via its Foundry and Gotham platforms, respectively. Palantir works only with entities in Western-allied nations and reserves the right not to work with anyone that is antithetical to Western values. The Denver-based company was founded in 2003 and went public in 2020.

Having examined the options trading patterns of Palantir Technologies, our attention now turns directly to the company. This shift allows us to delve into its present market position and performance

Where Is Palantir Technologies Standing Right Now?

Trading volume stands at 97,926,469, with PLTR's price up by 3.24%, positioned at $80.36.

RSI indicators show the stock to be may be approaching overbought.

Earnings announcement expected in 27 days.

Expert Opinions on Palantir Technologies

1 market experts have recently issued ratings for this stock, with a consensus target price of $125.0.

Maintaining their stance, an analyst from Loop Capital continues to hold a Buy rating for Palantir Technologies, targeting a price of $125.

Trading options involves greater risks but also offers the potential for higher profits. Savvy traders mitigate these risks through ongoing education, strategic trade adjustments, utilizing various indicators, and staying attuned to market dynamics. Keep up with the latest options trades for Palantir Technologies with Benzinga Pro for real-time alerts.

Latest Ratings for PLTR

Date Firm Action From To Mar 2025 Loop Capital Maintains Buy Buy Mar 2025 William Blair Upgrades Underperform Market Perform Mar 2025 Wedbush Reiterates Outperform Outperform

View More Analyst Ratings for PLTR

View the Latest Analyst Ratings

