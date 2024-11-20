Smart Money Is Betting Big In PLTR Options

Investors with a lot of money to spend have taken a bearish stance on Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR).

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the positions showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether these are institutions or just wealthy individuals, we don't know. But when something this big happens with PLTR, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 8 options trades for Palantir Technologies.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 25% bullish and 37%, bearish.

Out of all of the options we uncovered, there was 1 put, for a total amount of $97,800, and 7, calls, for a total amount of $588,330.

Expected Price Movements

After evaluating the trading volumes and Open Interest, it's evident that the major market movers are focusing on a price band between $55.0 and $95.0 for Palantir Technologies, spanning the last three months.

Analyzing Volume & Open Interest

Looking at the volume and open interest is an insightful way to conduct due diligence on a stock.

This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Palantir Technologies's options for a given strike price.

Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Palantir Technologies's whale activity within a strike price range from $55.0 to $95.0 in the last 30 days.

Palantir Technologies Call and Put Volume: 30-Day Overview

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume PLTR CALL SWEEP BEARISH 06/20/25 $16.2 $15.7 $15.7 $55.00 $314.0K 4.4K 203 PLTR PUT TRADE NEUTRAL 11/22/24 $2.01 $1.99 $2.0 $62.00 $97.8K 10.1K 3.6K PLTR CALL SWEEP BULLISH 12/06/24 $4.6 $4.45 $4.6 $60.00 $91.9K 4.4K 666 PLTR CALL SWEEP BULLISH 12/06/24 $4.55 $4.3 $4.55 $60.00 $54.6K 4.4K 265 PLTR CALL SWEEP BEARISH 05/16/25 $7.6 $7.4 $7.46 $75.00 $44.4K 2.5K 4

About Palantir Technologies

Palantir is an analytical software company that focuses on leveraging data to create efficiencies in its clients' organizations. The firm serves commercial and government clients via its Foundry and Gotham platforms, respectively. The Denver-based company was founded in 2003 and went public in 2020.

In light of the recent options history for Palantir Technologies, it's now appropriate to focus on the company itself. We aim to explore its current performance.

Where Is Palantir Technologies Standing Right Now? Trading volume stands at 8,757,849, with PLTR's price down by -1.69%, positioned at $61.91. RSI indicators show the stock to be may be overbought. Earnings announcement expected in 75 days.

Unusual Options Activity Detected: Smart Money on the Move

Benzinga Edge's Unusual Options board spots potential market movers before they happen. See what positions big money is taking on your favorite stocks. Click here for access.

Options trading presents higher risks and potential rewards. Astute traders manage these risks by continually educating themselves, adapting their strategies, monitoring multiple indicators, and keeping a close eye on market movements. Stay informed about the latest Palantir Technologies options trades with real-time alerts from Benzinga Pro.

© 2024 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.