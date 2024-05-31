Smart Money Is Betting Big In PLTR Options

Investors with a lot of money to spend have taken a bullish stance on Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR).

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the trades showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether these are institutions or just wealthy individuals, we don't know. But when something this big happens with PLTR, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

So how do we know what these investors just did?

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 10 uncommon options trades for Palantir Technologies.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 60% bullish and 40%, bearish.

Out of all of the special options we uncovered, 5 are puts, for a total amount of $508,365, and 5 are calls, for a total amount of $280,484.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $13.0 to $25.0 for Palantir Technologies over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Examining the volume and open interest provides crucial insights into stock research. This information is key in gauging liquidity and interest levels for Palantir Technologies's options at certain strike prices. Below, we present a snapshot of the trends in volume and open interest for calls and puts across Palantir Technologies's significant trades, within a strike price range of $13.0 to $25.0, over the past month.

Palantir Technologies Call and Put Volume: 30-Day Overview

Largest Options Trades Observed:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume PLTR PUT SWEEP BULLISH 09/20/24 $2.29 $2.27 $2.29 $22.00 $331.9K 2.9K 1 PLTR CALL TRADE BULLISH 01/16/26 $12.0 $10.85 $11.55 $13.00 $92.4K 4.7K 5 PLTR CALL TRADE BULLISH 01/16/26 $6.5 $6.3 $6.42 $22.00 $64.2K 8.6K 151 PLTR PUT SWEEP BEARISH 08/16/24 $2.18 $2.16 $2.18 $22.00 $54.5K 5.8K 562 PLTR CALL TRADE BEARISH 01/16/26 $5.5 $5.4 $5.4 $25.00 $54.0K 14.7K 204

About Palantir Technologies

Palantir is an analytical software company that focuses on leveraging data to create efficiencies in its clients' organizations. The firm serves commercial and government clients via its Foundry and Gotham platforms, respectively. The Denver-based company was founded in 2003 and went public in 2020.

Having examined the options trading patterns of Palantir Technologies, our attention now turns directly to the company. This shift allows us to delve into its present market position and performance

Where Is Palantir Technologies Standing Right Now? With a volume of 21,984,575, the price of PLTR is up 0.41% at $21.82. RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock is currently neutral between overbought and oversold. Next earnings are expected to be released in 66 days. Professional Analyst Ratings for Palantir Technologies

A total of 5 professional analysts have given their take on this stock in the last 30 days, setting an average price target of $22.2.

An analyst from DA Davidson has decided to maintain their Neutral rating on Palantir Technologies, which currently sits at a price target of $24. An analyst from RBC Capital persists with their Underperform rating on Palantir Technologies, maintaining a target price of $9. Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from HSBC keeps a Hold rating on Palantir Technologies with a target price of $23. In a cautious move, an analyst from Wedbush downgraded its rating to Outperform, setting a price target of $35. Maintaining their stance, an analyst from Deutsche Bank continues to hold a Sell rating for Palantir Technologies, targeting a price of $20.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

