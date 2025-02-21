Smart Money Is Betting Big In PLNT Options

Whales with a lot of money to spend have taken a noticeably bullish stance on Planet Fitness.

Looking at options history for Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT) we detected 11 trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 36% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 36% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 7 are puts, for a total amount of $450,867 and 4, calls, for a total amount of $340,743.

Predicted Price Range

Analyzing the Volume and Open Interest in these contracts, it seems that the big players have been eyeing a price window from $85.0 to $110.0 for Planet Fitness during the past quarter.

Analyzing Volume & Open Interest

In terms of liquidity and interest, the mean open interest for Planet Fitness options trades today is 237.2 with a total volume of 698.00.

In the following chart, we are able to follow the development of volume and open interest of call and put options for Planet Fitness's big money trades within a strike price range of $85.0 to $110.0 over the last 30 days.

Planet Fitness Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume PLNT PUT TRADE BEARISH 06/20/25 $16.7 $14.8 $16.0 $110.00 $171.2K 175 118 PLNT CALL SWEEP BEARISH 03/21/25 $4.4 $4.1 $4.3 $100.00 $129.0K 31 0 PLNT PUT TRADE BULLISH 06/20/25 $12.8 $12.2 $12.2 $105.00 $92.7K 154 7 PLNT CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 03/21/25 $4.7 $4.5 $4.6 $97.50 $91.5K 425 5 PLNT CALL SWEEP NEUTRAL 02/21/25 $11.1 $9.9 $11.0 $85.00 $67.1K 364 0

About Planet Fitness

Planet Fitness Inc is a franchisor and operator of fitness centers in the United States. The company's reportable segments are Franchise, Corporate-owned stores, and Equipment. Franchise segment includes operations related to its franchising business in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Panama, Mexico and Australia, Corporate-owned stores segment includes operations with respect to all corporate-owned stores throughout the United States and Canada, and The Equipment segment includes the sale of equipment to franchisee-owned stores in the U.S. The firm generates a majority of its revenue from the Corporate-owned stores segment.

Following our analysis of the options activities associated with Planet Fitness, we pivot to a closer look at the company's own performance.

Where Is Planet Fitness Standing Right Now? With a trading volume of 1,212,417, the price of PLNT is down by -3.09%, reaching $96.55. Current RSI values indicate that the stock is may be approaching oversold. Next earnings report is scheduled for 4 days from now.

