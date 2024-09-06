Smart Money Is Betting Big In PINS Options

Deep-pocketed investors have adopted a bullish approach towards Pinterest (NYSE:PINS), and it's something market players shouldn't ignore. Our tracking of public options records at Benzinga unveiled this significant move today. The identity of these investors remains unknown, but such a substantial move in PINS usually suggests something big is about to happen.

We gleaned this information from our observations today when Benzinga's options scanner highlighted 13 extraordinary options activities for Pinterest. This level of activity is out of the ordinary.

The general mood among these heavyweight investors is divided, with 46% leaning bullish and 38% bearish. Among these notable options, 8 are puts, totaling $1,168,240, and 5 are calls, amounting to $193,724.

Predicted Price Range

Analyzing the Volume and Open Interest in these contracts, it seems that the big players have been eyeing a price window from $15.0 to $40.0 for Pinterest during the past quarter.

Analyzing Volume & Open Interest

Examining the volume and open interest provides crucial insights into stock research. This information is key in gauging liquidity and interest levels for Pinterest's options at certain strike prices. Below, we present a snapshot of the trends in volume and open interest for calls and puts across Pinterest's significant trades, within a strike price range of $15.0 to $40.0, over the past month.

Pinterest Option Activity Analysis: Last 30 Days

Largest Options Trades Observed:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume PINS PUT TRADE BULLISH 01/17/25 $3.45 $3.35 $3.35 $30.00 $837.5K 7.4K 2.6K PINS PUT SWEEP BEARISH 01/16/26 $2.85 $2.62 $2.8 $23.00 $112.7K 644 444 PINS CALL SWEEP BULLISH 09/13/24 $0.38 $0.19 $0.19 $31.00 $45.0K 308 2.9K PINS PUT SWEEP BEARISH 01/16/26 $2.81 $2.62 $2.8 $23.00 $44.1K 644 708 PINS CALL SWEEP NEUTRAL 01/16/26 $3.3 $3.25 $3.25 $40.00 $43.6K 2.4K 167

About Pinterest

Pinterest is an online product and idea discovery platform that helps users gather ideas on everything from cooking recipes to travel destinations. Founded in 2010, the platform consists of a largely female audience, which accounts for roughly two thirds of its nearly 500 million monthly active users. The company generates revenue by selling digital ads and is now rolling out more in-platform e-commerce features. About 20% of users reside in the US and Canada, but the region accounted for about 80% of revenue in 2023.

Following our analysis of the options activities associated with Pinterest, we pivot to a closer look at the company's own performance.

Present Market Standing of Pinterest With a trading volume of 4,701,814, the price of PINS is down by -5.11%, reaching $29.23. Current RSI values indicate that the stock is is currently neutral between overbought and oversold. Next earnings report is scheduled for 52 days from now. Professional Analyst Ratings for Pinterest

Over the past month, 1 industry analysts have shared their insights on this stock, proposing an average target price of $41.0.

Reflecting concerns, an analyst from Cantor Fitzgerald lowers its rating to Overweight with a new price target of $41.

Options trading presents higher risks and potential rewards. Astute traders manage these risks by continually educating themselves, adapting their strategies, monitoring multiple indicators, and keeping a close eye on market movements. Stay informed about the latest Pinterest options trades with real-time alerts from Benzinga Pro.

© 2024 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.