Smart Money Is Betting Big In Philip Morris Intl Options

Deep-pocketed investors have adopted a bearish approach towards Philip Morris Intl (NYSE:PM), and it's something market players shouldn't ignore. Our tracking of public options records at Benzinga unveiled this significant move today. The identity of these investors remains unknown, but such a substantial move in PM usually suggests something big is about to happen.

We gleaned this information from our observations today when Benzinga's options scanner highlighted 15 extraordinary options activities for Philip Morris Intl. This level of activity is out of the ordinary.

The general mood among these heavyweight investors is divided, with 26% leaning bullish and 53% bearish. Among these notable options, 13 are puts, totaling $944,250, and 2 are calls, amounting to $113,007.

Projected Price Targets

Based on the trading activity, it appears that the significant investors are aiming for a price territory stretching from $135.0 to $175.0 for Philip Morris Intl over the recent three months.

Volume & Open Interest Trends

Examining the volume and open interest provides crucial insights into stock research. This information is key in gauging liquidity and interest levels for Philip Morris Intl's options at certain strike prices. Below, we present a snapshot of the trends in volume and open interest for calls and puts across Philip Morris Intl's significant trades, within a strike price range of $135.0 to $175.0, over the past month.

Philip Morris Intl Call and Put Volume: 30-Day Overview

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume PM PUT TRADE BEARISH 06/20/25 $14.3 $14.2 $14.3 $165.00 $110.1K 220 154 PM PUT SWEEP BULLISH 06/20/25 $14.5 $14.2 $14.1 $165.00 $108.7K 220 77 PM PUT TRADE NEUTRAL 06/20/25 $18.8 $18.4 $18.61 $170.00 $104.2K 142 56 PM PUT SWEEP BEARISH 05/16/25 $14.0 $13.7 $14.0 $165.00 $100.8K 0 72 PM PUT TRADE BEARISH 05/16/25 $10.0 $9.8 $10.0 $160.00 $99.0K 0 299

About Philip Morris Intl

Created from the international operations of Altria in 2008, Philip Morris International sells cigarettes and reduced-risk products, including heatsticks, vapes, and oral nicotine offerings primarily outside of the US. With the 2023 acquisition of Swedish Match, a leading manufacturer of traditional oral tobacco products and nicotine pouches primarily in the US and Scandinavia, PMI has not only diversified away from smokeable products but also gained a toehold into the US to sell its iQOS heated tobacco product.

Where Is Philip Morris Intl Standing Right Now? With a volume of 1,329,602, the price of PM is down -0.03% at $151.43. RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be approaching oversold. Next earnings are expected to be released in 30 days. Professional Analyst Ratings for Philip Morris Intl

A total of 1 professional analysts have given their take on this stock in the last 30 days, setting an average price target of $175.0.

Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from Barclays keeps a Overweight rating on Philip Morris Intl with a target price of $175.

Options trading presents higher risks and potential rewards. Astute traders manage these risks by continually educating themselves, adapting their strategies, monitoring multiple indicators, and keeping a close eye on market movements. Stay informed about the latest Philip Morris Intl options trades with real-time alerts from Benzinga Pro.

