Smart Money Is Betting Big In Philip Morris Intl Options

Whales with a lot of money to spend have taken a noticeably bearish stance on Philip Morris Intl.

Looking at options history for Philip Morris Intl (NYSE:PM) we detected 10 trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 20% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 40% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 5 are puts, for a total amount of $238,106 and 5, calls, for a total amount of $336,708.

Expected Price Movements

Analyzing the Volume and Open Interest in these contracts, it seems that the big players have been eyeing a price window from $85.0 to $170.0 for Philip Morris Intl during the past quarter.

Volume & Open Interest Development

In terms of liquidity and interest, the mean open interest for Philip Morris Intl options trades today is 1068.0 with a total volume of 324.00.

In the following chart, we are able to follow the development of volume and open interest of call and put options for Philip Morris Intl's big money trades within a strike price range of $85.0 to $170.0 over the last 30 days.

Philip Morris Intl 30-Day Option Volume & Interest Snapshot

Significant Options Trades Detected:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume PM CALL SWEEP BULLISH 09/19/25 $7.8 $7.7 $7.8 $160.00 $125.5K 3.4K 3 PM CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 03/07/25 $68.9 $68.2 $68.54 $85.00 $54.8K 8 40 PM CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 03/07/25 $68.9 $67.8 $68.37 $85.00 $54.6K 8 16 PM PUT TRADE BEARISH 04/17/25 $18.3 $18.0 $18.21 $170.00 $50.9K 191 56 PM CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 03/07/25 $63.9 $63.2 $63.55 $90.00 $50.8K 8 40

About Philip Morris Intl

Created from the international operations of Altria in 2008, Philip Morris International sells cigarettes and reduced-risk products, including heatsticks, vapes, and oral nicotine offerings primarily outside of the US. With the 2023 acquisition of Swedish Match, a leading manufacturer of traditional oral tobacco products and nicotine pouches primarily in the US and Scandinavia, PMI has not only diversified away from smokeable products but also gained a toehold into the US to sell its iQOS heated tobacco product.

After a thorough review of the options trading surrounding Philip Morris Intl, we move to examine the company in more detail. This includes an assessment of its current market status and performance.

Present Market Standing of Philip Morris Intl Currently trading with a volume of 1,434,830, the PM's price is up by 0.01%, now at $153.16. RSI readings suggest the stock is currently may be approaching overbought. Anticipated earnings release is in 48 days. What The Experts Say On Philip Morris Intl

A total of 4 professional analysts have given their take on this stock in the last 30 days, setting an average price target of $153.75.

* An analyst from Stifel persists with their Buy rating on Philip Morris Intl, maintaining a target price of $160. * Maintaining their stance, an analyst from Barclays continues to hold a Overweight rating for Philip Morris Intl, targeting a price of $175. * Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from UBS keeps a Sell rating on Philip Morris Intl with a target price of $120. * Maintaining their stance, an analyst from JP Morgan continues to hold a Overweight rating for Philip Morris Intl, targeting a price of $160.

Options trading presents higher risks and potential rewards. Astute traders manage these risks by continually educating themselves, adapting their strategies, monitoring multiple indicators, and keeping a close eye on market movements. Stay informed about the latest Philip Morris Intl options trades with real-time alerts from Benzinga Pro.

