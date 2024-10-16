Smart Money Is Betting Big In Philip Morris Intl Options

Investors with a lot of money to spend have taken a bullish stance on Philip Morris Intl (NYSE:PM).

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the trades showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether these are institutions or just wealthy individuals, we don't know. But when something this big happens with PM, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

So how do we know what these investors just did?

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 11 uncommon options trades for Philip Morris Intl.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 36% bullish and 36%, bearish.

Out of all of the special options we uncovered, 2 are puts, for a total amount of $134,680, and 9 are calls, for a total amount of $390,249.

Predicted Price Range

Analyzing the Volume and Open Interest in these contracts, it seems that the big players have been eyeing a price window from $100.0 to $122.0 for Philip Morris Intl during the past quarter.

Insights into Volume & Open Interest

Looking at the volume and open interest is an insightful way to conduct due diligence on a stock.

This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Philip Morris Intl's options for a given strike price.

Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Philip Morris Intl's whale activity within a strike price range from $100.0 to $122.0 in the last 30 days.

Philip Morris Intl 30-Day Option Volume & Interest Snapshot

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume PM CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/17/25 $22.3 $21.9 $21.9 $100.00 $89.0K 2.5K 40 PM PUT TRADE NEUTRAL 11/15/24 $2.95 $2.85 $2.9 $120.00 $87.0K 792 306 PM CALL TRADE BEARISH 01/17/25 $13.3 $12.9 $12.85 $110.00 $51.4K 6.4K 173 PM PUT SWEEP BULLISH 10/25/24 $3.4 $3.2 $3.2 $122.00 $47.6K 33 149 PM CALL TRADE BEARISH 01/17/25 $9.0 $8.9 $8.9 $115.00 $40.0K 2.2K 224

About Philip Morris Intl

Created from the international operations of Altria in 2008, Philip Morris International sells cigarettes and reduced-risk products, including heatsticks, vapes, and oral nicotine offerings primarily outside of the US. With the 2022 acquisition of Swedish Match, a leading manufacturer of traditional oral tobacco products and nicotine pouches primarily in the US and Scandinavia, PMI has not only diversified away from smokeable products but also gained a toehold into the US to sell its iQOS heatsticks.

After a thorough review of the options trading surrounding Philip Morris Intl, we move to examine the company in more detail. This includes an assessment of its current market status and performance.

Philip Morris Intl's Current Market Status With a volume of 1,346,167, the price of PM is up 0.27% at $120.74. RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be approaching overbought. Next earnings are expected to be released in 6 days. Professional Analyst Ratings for Philip Morris Intl

Over the past month, 4 industry analysts have shared their insights on this stock, proposing an average target price of $127.5.

* An analyst from Deutsche Bank persists with their Buy rating on Philip Morris Intl, maintaining a target price of $135. * Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from Citigroup keeps a Buy rating on Philip Morris Intl with a target price of $132. * Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from UBS keeps a Sell rating on Philip Morris Intl with a target price of $103. * An analyst from Goldman Sachs persists with their Buy rating on Philip Morris Intl, maintaining a target price of $140.

