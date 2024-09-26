Smart Money Is Betting Big In PEP Options

Financial giants have made a conspicuous bullish move on PepsiCo. Our analysis of options history for PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) revealed 8 unusual trades.

Delving into the details, we found 50% of traders were bullish, while 37% showed bearish tendencies. Out of all the trades we spotted, 2 were puts, with a value of $71,804, and 6 were calls, valued at $498,680.

What's The Price Target?

Analyzing the Volume and Open Interest in these contracts, it seems that the big players have been eyeing a price window from $155.0 to $180.0 for PepsiCo during the past quarter.

Insights into Volume & Open Interest

Examining the volume and open interest provides crucial insights into stock research. This information is key in gauging liquidity and interest levels for PepsiCo's options at certain strike prices. Below, we present a snapshot of the trends in volume and open interest for calls and puts across PepsiCo's significant trades, within a strike price range of $155.0 to $180.0, over the past month.

PepsiCo Call and Put Volume: 30-Day Overview

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume PEP CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 10/18/24 $3.4 $3.3 $3.35 $170.00 $335.0K 2.8K 1.0K PEP PUT TRADE BEARISH 11/15/24 $4.25 $4.2 $4.25 $170.00 $42.5K 5.2K 127 PEP CALL TRADE BEARISH 04/17/25 $20.5 $20.0 $20.05 $155.00 $42.1K 1 21 PEP CALL TRADE BULLISH 06/20/25 $6.5 $6.3 $6.5 $180.00 $32.5K 770 0 PEP CALL SWEEP BULLISH 10/04/24 $2.05 $1.98 $2.05 $170.00 $30.7K 3.8K 574

About PepsiCo

PepsiCo is a global leader in snacks and beverages, owning well-known household brands including Pepsi, Mountain Dew, Gatorade, Lay's, Cheetos, and Doritos, among others. The company dominates the global savory snacks market and also ranks as the second-largest beverage provider in the world (behind Coca-Cola) with diversified exposure to carbonated soft drinks, or CSD, as well as water, sports, and energy drink offerings. Convenience foods account for approximately 55% of its total revenue, with beverages making up the rest. Pepsi owns the bulk of its manufacturing and distribution capacity in the US and overseas. International markets make up 40% of total sales and one third of operating profits.

In light of the recent options history for PepsiCo, it's now appropriate to focus on the company itself. We aim to explore its current performance.

Where Is PepsiCo Standing Right Now? With a trading volume of 2,257,937, the price of PEP is up by 0.2%, reaching $169.74. Current RSI values indicate that the stock is is currently neutral between overbought and oversold. Next earnings report is scheduled for 12 days from now. Professional Analyst Ratings for PepsiCo

In the last month, 1 experts released ratings on this stock with an average target price of $185.0.

In a cautious move, an analyst from Morgan Stanley downgraded its rating to Equal-Weight, setting a price target of $185.

