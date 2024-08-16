Smart Money Is Betting Big In PARA Options

Investors with a lot of money to spend have taken a bearish stance on Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA).

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the trades showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether these are institutions or just wealthy individuals, we don't know. But when something this big happens with PARA, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

So how do we know what these investors just did?

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 9 uncommon options trades for Paramount Global.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 11% bullish and 88%, bearish.

Out of all of the special options we uncovered, 6 are puts, for a total amount of $432,459, and 3 are calls, for a total amount of $115,444.

What's The Price Target?

Analyzing the Volume and Open Interest in these contracts, it seems that the big players have been eyeing a price window from $10.0 to $12.5 for Paramount Global during the past quarter.

Insights into Volume & Open Interest

In today's trading context, the average open interest for options of Paramount Global stands at 17616.8, with a total volume reaching 14,554.00. The accompanying chart delineates the progression of both call and put option volume and open interest for high-value trades in Paramount Global, situated within the strike price corridor from $10.0 to $12.5, throughout the last 30 days.

Paramount Global Call and Put Volume: 30-Day Overview

Largest Options Trades Observed:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume PARA PUT SWEEP BEARISH 12/19/25 $2.05 $1.71 $2.05 $10.00 $223.4K 12.2K 2.8K PARA PUT SWEEP BEARISH 12/19/25 $2.05 $1.9 $2.03 $10.00 $50.6K 12.2K 958 PARA CALL SWEEP BEARISH 09/20/24 $0.4 $0.37 $0.38 $11.00 $41.3K 26.4K 3.6K PARA PUT SWEEP BEARISH 12/19/25 $2.05 $1.9 $2.06 $10.00 $40.8K 12.2K 706 PARA PUT SWEEP BEARISH 12/19/25 $2.05 $1.9 $2.01 $10.00 $40.5K 12.2K 504

About Paramount Global

Paramount Global operates in three global business segments: TV media, filmed entertainment, and direct to consumer. The TV media business includes television production studios and various broadcast and cable networks, including CBS, 15 owned CBS affiliates, Paramount, Nickelodeon, MTV, BET, and VH1. Filmed entertainment consists multiple film studios, most importantly Paramount Pictures. The film studios produce and distribute movies that they license to movie theaters and other media outlets. Direct to consumer includes multiple streaming platforms, including Paramount+, which now includes Showtime, Pluto TV, and BET+. Much of the content on Paramount's streaming platforms is created by the production studios housed within the firm's other two business segments.

In light of the recent options history for Paramount Global, it's now appropriate to focus on the company itself. We aim to explore its current performance.

Present Market Standing of Paramount Global Trading volume stands at 4,791,130, with PARA's price up by 0.32%, positioned at $10.99. RSI indicators show the stock to be is currently neutral between overbought and oversold. Earnings announcement expected in 76 days.

Trading options involves greater risks but also offers the potential for higher profits. Savvy traders mitigate these risks through ongoing education, strategic trade adjustments, utilizing various indicators, and staying attuned to market dynamics. Keep up with the latest options trades for Paramount Global with Benzinga Pro for real-time alerts.

