Smart Money Is Betting Big In ORCL Options

Whales with a lot of money to spend have taken a noticeably bullish stance on Oracle.

Looking at options history for Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) we detected 31 trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 38% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 35% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 3 are puts, for a total amount of $1,437,766 and 28, calls, for a total amount of $1,238,765.

Projected Price Targets

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $160.0 to $220.0 for Oracle over the last 3 months.

Analyzing Volume & Open Interest

Assessing the volume and open interest is a strategic step in options trading. These metrics shed light on the liquidity and investor interest in Oracle's options at specified strike prices. The forthcoming data visualizes the fluctuation in volume and open interest for both calls and puts, linked to Oracle's substantial trades, within a strike price spectrum from $160.0 to $220.0 over the preceding 30 days.

Oracle 30-Day Option Volume & Interest Snapshot

Largest Options Trades Observed:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume ORCL PUT SWEEP BULLISH 01/17/25 $1.57 $1.39 $1.4 $160.00 $1.2M 1.9K 10.0K ORCL PUT SWEEP BULLISH 01/17/25 $1.4 $1.39 $1.4 $160.00 $166.9K 1.9K 1.1K ORCL CALL TRADE BULLISH 12/06/24 $1.47 $1.2 $1.4 $202.50 $70.0K 3 2.0K ORCL CALL TRADE BULLISH 12/06/24 $1.55 $1.09 $1.4 $202.50 $70.0K 3 1.5K ORCL CALL TRADE BULLISH 12/06/24 $1.44 $1.05 $1.4 $202.50 $70.0K 3 500

About Oracle

Oracle provides database technology and enterprise resource planning, or ERP, software to enterprises around the world. Founded in 1977, Oracle pioneered the first commercial SQL-based relational database management system. Today, Oracle has 430,000 customers in 175 countries, supported by its base of 136,000 employees.

Having examined the options trading patterns of Oracle, our attention now turns directly to the company. This shift allows us to delve into its present market position and performance

Present Market Standing of Oracle Trading volume stands at 976,741, with ORCL's price up by 0.53%, positioned at $191.76. RSI indicators show the stock to be may be approaching overbought. Earnings announcement expected in 18 days. Professional Analyst Ratings for Oracle

In the last month, 2 experts released ratings on this stock with an average target price of $182.5.

Turn $1000 into $1270 in just 20 days?

* An analyst from RBC Capital downgraded its action to Sector Perform with a price target of $165. * An analyst from Keybanc persists with their Overweight rating on Oracle, maintaining a target price of $200.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.



