Smart Money Is Betting Big In OKLO Options

High-rolling investors have positioned themselves bullish on Oklo (NYSE:OKLO), and it's important for retail traders to take note. \This activity came to our attention today through Benzinga's tracking of publicly available options data. The identities of these investors are uncertain, but such a significant move in OKLO often signals that someone has privileged information.

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 9 options trades for Oklo. This is not a typical pattern.

The sentiment among these major traders is split, with 66% bullish and 33% bearish. Among all the options we identified, there was one put, amounting to $60,960, and 8 calls, totaling $366,465.

Expected Price Movements

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $15.0 to $40.0 for Oklo over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Looking at the volume and open interest is an insightful way to conduct due diligence on a stock.

This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Oklo's options for a given strike price.

Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Oklo's whale activity within a strike price range from $15.0 to $40.0 in the last 30 days.

Oklo 30-Day Option Volume & Interest Snapshot

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume OKLO CALL TRADE BULLISH 01/17/25 $1.8 $1.65 $1.75 $40.00 $87.5K 3.1K 514 OKLO CALL TRADE BEARISH 01/16/26 $14.5 $13.0 $13.4 $15.00 $67.0K 1.5K 50 OKLO PUT SWEEP BEARISH 01/17/25 $6.1 $5.9 $6.1 $25.00 $60.9K 132 103 OKLO CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/17/25 $4.8 $4.7 $4.8 $25.00 $48.0K 2.8K 228 OKLO CALL TRADE BULLISH 11/29/24 $3.8 $3.5 $3.7 $23.50 $37.0K 80 132

About Oklo

Oklo Inc is developing advanced fission power plants to provide clean, reliable, and affordable energy at scale. It is pursuing two complementary tracks to address this demand: providing reliable, commercial-scale energy to customers; and selling used nuclear fuel recycling services to the U.S. market. The Company plans to commercialize its liquid metal fast reactor technology with the Aurora powerhouse product line. The first commercial Aurora powerhouse is designed to produce up to 15 megawatts of electricity (MWe) on both recycled nuclear fuel and fresh fuel.

After a thorough review of the options trading surrounding Oklo, we move to examine the company in more detail. This includes an assessment of its current market status and performance.

Where Is Oklo Standing Right Now? Trading volume stands at 14,914,798, with OKLO's price up by 19.11%, positioned at $25.87. RSI indicators show the stock to be may be overbought. Earnings announcement expected in 7 days.

Options trading presents higher risks and potential rewards. Astute traders manage these risks by continually educating themselves, adapting their strategies, monitoring multiple indicators, and keeping a close eye on market movements. Stay informed about the latest Oklo options trades with real-time alerts from Benzinga Pro.

