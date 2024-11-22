Smart Money Is Betting Big In NVO Options

Whales with a lot of money to spend have taken a noticeably bearish stance on Novo Nordisk.

Looking at options history for Novo Nordisk (NYSE:NVO) we detected 25 trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 40% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 48% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 11 are puts, for a total amount of $1,872,600 and 14, calls, for a total amount of $3,590,645.

Projected Price Targets

Analyzing the Volume and Open Interest in these contracts, it seems that the big players have been eyeing a price window from $65.0 to $145.0 for Novo Nordisk during the past quarter.

Volume & Open Interest Trends

Assessing the volume and open interest is a strategic step in options trading. These metrics shed light on the liquidity and investor interest in Novo Nordisk's options at specified strike prices. The forthcoming data visualizes the fluctuation in volume and open interest for both calls and puts, linked to Novo Nordisk's substantial trades, within a strike price spectrum from $65.0 to $145.0 over the preceding 30 days.

Novo Nordisk Option Activity Analysis: Last 30 Days

Largest Options Trades Observed:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume NVO CALL TRADE BULLISH 12/20/24 $7.8 $7.6 $7.8 $102.00 $1.3M 270 1.7K NVO PUT TRADE BEARISH 01/17/25 $5.2 $4.9 $5.2 $100.00 $780.0K 4.6K 2.0K NVO CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/17/25 $3.85 $3.65 $3.84 $115.00 $686.9K 2.9K 1.9K NVO CALL TRADE BEARISH 06/20/25 $13.45 $13.1 $13.15 $105.00 $636.4K 1.1K 984 NVO PUT SWEEP BEARISH 01/17/25 $5.25 $5.15 $5.15 $100.00 $257.5K 4.6K 500

About Novo Nordisk

With roughly one third of the global branded diabetes treatment market, Novo Nordisk is the leading provider of diabetes-care products in the world. Based in Denmark, the company manufactures and markets a variety of human and modern insulins, injectable diabetes treatments such as GLP-1 therapy, oral antidiabetic agents, and obesity treatments. Novo also has a biopharmaceutical segment (constituting roughly 10% of revenue) that specializes in protein therapies for hemophilia and other disorders.

Where Is Novo Nordisk Standing Right Now? With a volume of 4,857,497, the price of NVO is up 2.5% at $105.2. RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock is currently neutral between overbought and oversold. Next earnings are expected to be released in 68 days. What Analysts Are Saying About Novo Nordisk

1 market experts have recently issued ratings for this stock, with a consensus target price of $160.0.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

