Smart Money Is Betting Big In NVO Options

High-rolling investors have positioned themselves bearish on Novo Nordisk (NYSE:NVO), and it's important for retail traders to take note. \This activity came to our attention today through Benzinga's tracking of publicly available options data. The identities of these investors are uncertain, but such a significant move in NVO often signals that someone has privileged information.

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 11 options trades for Novo Nordisk. This is not a typical pattern.

The sentiment among these major traders is split, with 36% bullish and 45% bearish. Among all the options we identified, there was one put, amounting to $94,500, and 10 calls, totaling $494,105.

Predicted Price Range

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $124.0 to $165.0 for Novo Nordisk over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Looking at the volume and open interest is a powerful move while trading options. This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Novo Nordisk's options for a given strike price. Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Novo Nordisk's whale trades within a strike price range from $124.0 to $165.0 in the last 30 days.

Novo Nordisk Option Activity Analysis: Last 30 Days

Largest Options Trades Observed:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume NVO PUT SWEEP BULLISH 08/09/24 $1.97 $1.75 $1.75 $125.00 $94.5K 471 606 NVO CALL SWEEP BULLISH 08/16/24 $10.3 $10.1 $10.1 $124.00 $75.7K 167 0 NVO CALL SWEEP BULLISH 08/09/24 $4.15 $4.0 $4.15 $133.00 $68.9K 126 581 NVO CALL SWEEP NEUTRAL 08/09/24 $6.35 $6.1 $6.21 $129.00 $62.7K 891 280 NVO CALL SWEEP BEARISH 01/17/25 $3.7 $3.55 $3.55 $165.00 $57.5K 1.5K 164

About Novo Nordisk

With roughly one third of the global branded diabetes treatment market, Novo Nordisk is the leading provider of diabetes-care products in the world. Based in Denmark, the company manufactures and markets a variety of human and modern insulins, injectable diabetes treatments such as GLP-1 therapy, oral antidiabetic agents, and obesity treatments. Novo also has a biopharmaceutical segment (constituting roughly 10% of revenue) that specializes in protein therapies for hemophilia and other disorders.

Novo Nordisk's Current Market Status With a volume of 1,387,583, the price of NVO is up 2.38% at $132.31. RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock is currently neutral between overbought and oversold. Next earnings are expected to be released in 7 days.

Trading options involves greater risks but also offers the potential for higher profits. Savvy traders mitigate these risks through ongoing education, strategic trade adjustments, utilizing various indicators, and staying attuned to market dynamics. Keep up with the latest options trades for Novo Nordisk with Benzinga Pro for real-time alerts.

