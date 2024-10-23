Smart Money Is Betting Big In NVDA Options

Deep-pocketed investors have adopted a bullish approach towards NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA), and it's something market players shouldn't ignore. Our tracking of public options records at Benzinga unveiled this significant move today. The identity of these investors remains unknown, but such a substantial move in NVDA usually suggests something big is about to happen.

We gleaned this information from our observations today when Benzinga's options scanner highlighted 183 extraordinary options activities for NVIDIA. This level of activity is out of the ordinary.

The general mood among these heavyweight investors is divided, with 45% leaning bullish and 44% bearish. Among these notable options, 72 are puts, totaling $5,869,285, and 111 are calls, amounting to $7,034,599.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $80.0 to $180.0 for NVIDIA over the last 3 months.

Analyzing Volume & Open Interest

Looking at the volume and open interest is a powerful move while trading options. This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for NVIDIA's options for a given strike price. Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of NVIDIA's whale trades within a strike price range from $80.0 to $180.0 in the last 30 days.

NVIDIA 30-Day Option Volume & Interest Snapshot

Largest Options Trades Observed:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume NVDA CALL SWEEP NEUTRAL 10/25/24 $1.79 $1.78 $1.78 $142.00 $561.4K 129.3K 24.6K NVDA CALL SWEEP BULLISH 10/25/24 $2.11 $2.08 $2.1 $141.00 $209.5K 14.8K 11.3K NVDA CALL SWEEP BEARISH 10/25/24 $1.83 $1.82 $1.82 $142.00 $173.0K 129.3K 28.1K NVDA CALL SWEEP BEARISH 10/25/24 $2.82 $2.79 $2.8 $140.00 $168.4K 55.8K 13.2K NVDA PUT SWEEP BULLISH 11/15/24 $1.23 $1.21 $1.21 $120.00 $105.4K 41.3K 554

About NVIDIA

Nvidia is a leading developer of graphics processing units. Traditionally, GPUs were used to enhance the experience on computing platforms, most notably in gaming applications on PCs. GPU use cases have since emerged as important semiconductors used in artificial intelligence. Nvidia not only offers AI GPUs, but also a software platform, Cuda, used for AI model development and training. Nvidia is also expanding its data center networking solutions, helping to tie GPUs together to handle complex workloads.

NVIDIA's Current Market Status Trading volume stands at 7,999,297, with NVDA's price down by -1.25%, positioned at $141.8. RSI indicators show the stock to be may be approaching overbought. Earnings announcement expected in 27 days. What The Experts Say On NVIDIA

In the last month, 5 experts released ratings on this stock with an average target price of $163.0.

Turn $1000 into $1270 in just 20 days?

20-year pro options trader reveals his one-line chart technique that shows when to buy and sell. Copy his trades, which have had averaged a 27% profit every 20 days. Click here for access. * Reflecting concerns, an analyst from UBS lowers its rating to Buy with a new price target of $150. * In a cautious move, an analyst from Cantor Fitzgerald downgraded its rating to Overweight, setting a price target of $175. * Maintaining their stance, an analyst from Goldman Sachs continues to hold a Buy rating for NVIDIA, targeting a price of $150. * An analyst from Morgan Stanley downgraded its action to Overweight with a price target of $150. * Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from B of A Securities keeps a Buy rating on NVIDIA with a target price of $190.

Trading options involves greater risks but also offers the potential for higher profits. Savvy traders mitigate these risks through ongoing education, strategic trade adjustments, utilizing various indicators, and staying attuned to market dynamics. Keep up with the latest options trades for NVIDIA with Benzinga Pro for real-time alerts.

© 2024 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.