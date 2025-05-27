Smart Money Is Betting Big In NOW Options

Financial giants have made a conspicuous bullish move on ServiceNow. Our analysis of options history for ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) revealed 42 unusual trades.

Delving into the details, we found 42% of traders were bullish, while 30% showed bearish tendencies. Out of all the trades we spotted, 12 were puts, with a value of $690,980, and 30 were calls, valued at $1,462,756.

Expected Price Movements

Based on the trading activity, it appears that the significant investors are aiming for a price territory stretching from $700.0 to $1200.0 for ServiceNow over the recent three months.

Analyzing Volume & Open Interest

In today's trading context, the average open interest for options of ServiceNow stands at 171.96, with a total volume reaching 671.00. The accompanying chart delineates the progression of both call and put option volume and open interest for high-value trades in ServiceNow, situated within the strike price corridor from $700.0 to $1200.0, throughout the last 30 days.

ServiceNow Call and Put Volume: 30-Day Overview

Significant Options Trades Detected:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume NOW PUT SWEEP BEARISH 01/16/26 $96.0 $95.9 $96.12 $1000.00 $144.3K 323 32 NOW CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/16/26 $61.5 $60.3 $61.5 $1200.00 $135.3K 542 17 NOW CALL TRADE BEARISH 09/19/25 $105.0 $101.6 $102.0 $1000.00 $102.0K 298 25 NOW CALL SWEEP NEUTRAL 06/18/26 $142.0 $140.1 $140.1 $1100.00 $98.4K 68 7 NOW PUT SWEEP NEUTRAL 01/16/26 $99.2 $93.9 $96.36 $1000.00 $96.2K 323 12

About ServiceNow

ServiceNow Inc provides software solutions to structure and automate various business processes via a SaaS delivery model. The company primarily focuses on the IT function for enterprise customers. ServiceNow began with IT service management, expanded within the IT function, and more recently directed its workflow automation logic to functional areas beyond IT, notably customer service, HR service delivery, and security operations. ServiceNow also offers an application development platform as a service.

After a thorough review of the options trading surrounding ServiceNow, we move to examine the company in more detail. This includes an assessment of its current market status and performance.

Current Position of ServiceNow

Currently trading with a volume of 491,356, the NOW's price is up by 0.86%, now at $1013.0.

RSI readings suggest the stock is currently may be approaching overbought.

Anticipated earnings release is in 57 days.

What The Experts Say On ServiceNow

5 market experts have recently issued ratings for this stock, with a consensus target price of $1122.0.

* Maintaining their stance, an analyst from Citigroup continues to hold a Buy rating for ServiceNow, targeting a price of $1160. * Showing optimism, an analyst from Truist Securities upgrades its rating to Buy with a revised price target of $1200. * An analyst from RBC Capital persists with their Outperform rating on ServiceNow, maintaining a target price of $1100. * Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from Oppenheimer keeps a Outperform rating on ServiceNow with a target price of $1100. * Maintaining their stance, an analyst from Stifel continues to hold a Buy rating for ServiceNow, targeting a price of $1050.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

If you want to stay updated on the latest options trades for ServiceNow, Benzinga Pro gives you real-time options trades alerts.

Latest Ratings for NOW

Date Firm Action From To May 2025 BMO Capital Maintains Outperform Outperform May 2025 Citigroup Maintains Buy Buy May 2025 Stifel Maintains Buy Buy

