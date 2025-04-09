Smart Money Is Betting Big In NKE Options

Financial giants have made a conspicuous bullish move on Nike. Our analysis of options history for Nike (NYSE:NKE) revealed 34 unusual trades.

Delving into the details, we found 55% of traders were bullish, while 35% showed bearish tendencies. Out of all the trades we spotted, 22 were puts, with a value of $1,231,873, and 12 were calls, valued at $819,801.

Expected Price Movements

Based on the trading activity, it appears that the significant investors are aiming for a price territory stretching from $42.5 to $80.0 for Nike over the recent three months.

Analyzing Volume & Open Interest

In terms of liquidity and interest, the mean open interest for Nike options trades today is 3809.68 with a total volume of 11,361.00.

In the following chart, we are able to follow the development of volume and open interest of call and put options for Nike's big money trades within a strike price range of $42.5 to $80.0 over the last 30 days.

Nike Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Significant Options Trades Detected:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume NKE CALL SWEEP BEARISH 05/09/25 $3.25 $2.95 $3.25 $55.00 $292.5K 31 1.0K NKE PUT SWEEP BEARISH 06/20/25 $12.75 $12.7 $12.7 $65.00 $265.2K 14.9K 305 NKE CALL SWEEP BEARISH 01/16/26 $1.63 $1.52 $1.52 $80.00 $145.2K 6.3K 1.1K NKE PUT SWEEP NEUTRAL 04/11/25 $2.33 $2.15 $2.15 $54.00 $107.5K 2.8K 103 NKE PUT SWEEP BULLISH 04/11/25 $2.12 $2.04 $2.12 $54.00 $103.7K 2.8K 603

About Nike

Nike is the largest athletic footwear and apparel brand in the world. Key categories include basketball, running, and football (soccer). Footwear generates about two thirds of its sales. Its brands include Nike, Jordan (premium athletic footwear and clothing), and Converse (casual footwear). Nike sells products worldwide through company-owned stores, franchised stores, and third-party retailers. The firm also operates e-commerce platforms in more than 40 countries. Nearly all its production is outsourced to contract manufacturers in more than 30 countries. Nike was founded in 1964 and is based in Beaverton, Oregon.

In light of the recent options history for Nike, it's now appropriate to focus on the company itself. We aim to explore its current performance.

Current Position of Nike

With a volume of 8,280,205, the price of NKE is down -0.36% at $53.08.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be oversold.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 78 days.

Expert Opinions on Nike

In the last month, 5 experts released ratings on this stock with an average target price of $82.4.

Options trading presents higher risks and potential rewards. Astute traders manage these risks by continually educating themselves, adapting their strategies, monitoring multiple indicators, and keeping a close eye on market movements. Stay informed about the latest Nike options trades with real-time alerts from Benzinga Pro.

Latest Ratings for NKE

Date Firm Action From To Apr 2025 Stifel Reiterates Hold Hold Mar 2025 Morgan Stanley Maintains Equal-Weight Equal-Weight Mar 2025 RBC Capital Maintains Sector Perform Sector Perform

