Smart Money Is Betting Big In NCLH Options

Whales with a lot of money to spend have taken a noticeably bullish stance on Norwegian Cruise Line.

Looking at options history for Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH) we detected 11 trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 54% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 27% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 2 are puts, for a total amount of $115,311 and 9, calls, for a total amount of $1,119,772.

Predicted Price Range

Analyzing the Volume and Open Interest in these contracts, it seems that the big players have been eyeing a price window from $15.0 to $32.0 for Norwegian Cruise Line during the past quarter.

Volume & Open Interest Development

In today's trading context, the average open interest for options of Norwegian Cruise Line stands at 2228.2, with a total volume reaching 2,650.00. The accompanying chart delineates the progression of both call and put option volume and open interest for high-value trades in Norwegian Cruise Line, situated within the strike price corridor from $15.0 to $32.0, throughout the last 30 days.

Norwegian Cruise Line Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Largest Options Trades Observed:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume NCLH CALL TRADE BEARISH 12/18/26 $5.35 $5.2 $5.25 $22.00 $315.0K 5.3K 1 NCLH CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 01/16/26 $3.85 $3.75 $3.8 $21.00 $311.2K 198 821 NCLH CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 12/18/26 $2.29 $2.1 $2.2 $32.00 $264.0K 8.4K 0 NCLH PUT TRADE BULLISH 08/01/25 $0.94 $0.89 $0.89 $21.00 $75.5K 28 2 NCLH CALL SWEEP BULLISH 03/20/26 $8.1 $7.85 $8.08 $15.00 $60.5K 409 75

About Norwegian Cruise Line

Norwegian Cruise Line is the world's third-largest publicly traded cruise company by berths (around 70,000). It operates 33 ships across three brands—Norwegian, Oceania, and Regent Seven Seas—offering both freestyle and luxury cruising. The company redeployed its entire fleet as of May 2022. With 12 passenger vessels on order among its brands through 2036, representing 37,500 incremental berths, Norwegian is increasing capacity faster than its peers, expanding its brand globally. Norwegian sails to around 700 global destinations.

After a thorough review of the options trading surrounding Norwegian Cruise Line, we move to examine the company in more detail. This includes an assessment of its current market status and performance.

Norwegian Cruise Line's Current Market Status

Trading volume stands at 10,350,791, with NCLH's price down by -1.0%, positioned at $21.76.

RSI indicators show the stock to be may be approaching overbought.

Earnings announcement expected in 23 days.

Expert Opinions on Norwegian Cruise Line

Over the past month, 2 industry analysts have shared their insights on this stock, proposing an average target price of $26.0.

Unusual Options Activity Detected: Smart Money on the Move

Benzinga Edge's Unusual Options board spots potential market movers before they happen. See what positions big money is taking on your favorite stocks. Click here for access. * An analyst from Jefferies persists with their Buy rating on Norwegian Cruise Line, maintaining a target price of $29. * Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from UBS keeps a Neutral rating on Norwegian Cruise Line with a target price of $23.

Options trading presents higher risks and potential rewards. Astute traders manage these risks by continually educating themselves, adapting their strategies, monitoring multiple indicators, and keeping a close eye on market movements. Stay informed about the latest Norwegian Cruise Line options trades with real-time alerts from Benzinga Pro.

Latest Ratings for NCLH

Date Firm Action From To Jul 2025 Jefferies Maintains Buy Buy Jun 2025 UBS Maintains Neutral Neutral Jun 2025 Citigroup Maintains Buy Buy

View More Analyst Ratings for NCLH

View the Latest Analyst Ratings

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.