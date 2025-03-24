Smart Money Is Betting Big In NBIS Options

Deep-pocketed investors have adopted a bearish approach towards Nebius Group (NASDAQ:NBIS), and it's something market players shouldn't ignore. Our tracking of public options records at Benzinga unveiled this significant move today. The identity of these investors remains unknown, but such a substantial move in NBIS usually suggests something big is about to happen.

We gleaned this information from our observations today when Benzinga's options scanner highlighted 26 extraordinary options activities for Nebius Group. This level of activity is out of the ordinary.

The general mood among these heavyweight investors is divided, with 42% leaning bullish and 46% bearish. Among these notable options, 8 are puts, totaling $667,080, and 18 are calls, amounting to $1,284,638.

Projected Price Targets

After evaluating the trading volumes and Open Interest, it's evident that the major market movers are focusing on a price band between $13.0 and $60.0 for Nebius Group, spanning the last three months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Examining the volume and open interest provides crucial insights into stock research. This information is key in gauging liquidity and interest levels for Nebius Group's options at certain strike prices. Below, we present a snapshot of the trends in volume and open interest for calls and puts across Nebius Group's significant trades, within a strike price range of $13.0 to $60.0, over the past month.

Nebius Group Option Activity Analysis: Last 30 Days

Largest Options Trades Observed:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume NBIS PUT SWEEP BEARISH 03/28/25 $0.8 $0.7 $0.78 $28.00 $232.2K 6.3K 6.1K NBIS PUT SWEEP BEARISH 03/28/25 $0.8 $0.7 $0.77 $28.00 $225.0K 6.3K 3.1K NBIS CALL SWEEP BEARISH 05/16/25 $3.5 $3.4 $3.4 $30.00 $170.0K 9.6K 580 NBIS CALL SWEEP BEARISH 05/16/25 $3.4 $3.3 $3.4 $30.00 $166.6K 9.6K 1.0K NBIS CALL TRADE BULLISH 04/17/25 $4.3 $4.1 $4.3 $26.00 $107.5K 793 113

About Nebius Group

Nebius Group NV is a tech company. It is a European provider of infrastructure and services to AI builders globally. The group builds full-stack infrastructure to service the growth of the AI industry, including the scale of GPU clusters, cloud platforms, tools, and services for developers. It has R&D hubs across Europe, North America and Israel.

After a thorough review of the options trading surrounding Nebius Group, we move to examine the company in more detail. This includes an assessment of its current market status and performance.

Nebius Group's Current Market Status Currently trading with a volume of 8,168,646, the NBIS's price is up by 8.36%, now at $29.23. RSI readings suggest the stock is currently is currently neutral between overbought and oversold. Anticipated earnings release is in 127 days. What The Experts Say On Nebius Group

Over the past month, 2 industry analysts have shared their insights on this stock, proposing an average target price of $55.0.

Benzinga Edge's Unusual Options board spots potential market movers before they happen. See what positions big money is taking on your favorite stocks. Click here for access. * In a cautious move, an analyst from DA Davidson downgraded its rating to Buy, setting a price target of $50. * An analyst from BWS Financial has decided to maintain their Buy rating on Nebius Group, which currently sits at a price target of $60.

Trading options involves greater risks but also offers the potential for higher profits. Savvy traders mitigate these risks through ongoing education, strategic trade adjustments, utilizing various indicators, and staying attuned to market dynamics. Keep up with the latest options trades for Nebius Group with Benzinga Pro for real-time alerts.

