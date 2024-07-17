Smart Money Is Betting Big In MTB Options

Investors with a lot of money to spend have taken a bearish stance on M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB).

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the trades showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether these are institutions or just wealthy individuals, we don't know. But when something this big happens with MTB, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

So how do we know what these investors just did?

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 9 uncommon options trades for M&T Bank.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 22% bullish and 66%, bearish.

Out of all of the special options we uncovered, 3 are puts, for a total amount of $161,980, and 6 are calls, for a total amount of $235,663.

Expected Price Movements

Analyzing the Volume and Open Interest in these contracts, it seems that the big players have been eyeing a price window from $140.0 to $180.0 for M&T Bank during the past quarter.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Examining the volume and open interest provides crucial insights into stock research. This information is key in gauging liquidity and interest levels for M&T Bank's options at certain strike prices. Below, we present a snapshot of the trends in volume and open interest for calls and puts across M&T Bank's significant trades, within a strike price range of $140.0 to $180.0, over the past month.

M&T Bank Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Noteworthy Options Activity:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume MTB PUT SWEEP BULLISH 11/15/24 $4.3 $4.2 $4.2 $150.00 $85.5K 9 0 MTB CALL SWEEP NEUTRAL 09/20/24 $13.8 $13.5 $13.5 $155.00 $81.0K 224 0 MTB CALL SWEEP BEARISH 06/20/25 $13.8 $13.2 $13.2 $175.00 $39.6K 5 0 MTB PUT TRADE BEARISH 07/19/24 $1.45 $1.2 $1.45 $160.00 $39.4K 7 33 MTB PUT TRADE BEARISH 01/17/25 $3.8 $3.4 $3.7 $140.00 $37.0K 111 0

About M&T Bank

M&T Bank is one of the largest regional banks in the United States, with branches in New York, Pennsylvania, West Virginia, Virginia, Maryland, Delaware, and New Jersey. The bank was founded to serve manufacturing and trading businesses around the Erie Canal and is primarily focused on commercial real estate and commercial-related lending, with some retail operations also present.

In light of the recent options history for M&T Bank, it's now appropriate to focus on the company itself. We aim to explore its current performance.

Where Is M&T Bank Standing Right Now? Trading volume stands at 631,684, with MTB's price up by 0.99%, positioned at $164.74. RSI indicators show the stock to be may be overbought. Earnings announcement expected in 1 days. Expert Opinions on M&T Bank

Over the past month, 4 industry analysts have shared their insights on this stock, proposing an average target price of $165.75.

Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from Piper Sandler keeps a Overweight rating on M&T Bank with a target price of $164. An analyst from Jefferies has decided to maintain their Hold rating on M&T Bank, which currently sits at a price target of $161. An analyst from Keefe, Bruyette & Woods persists with their Market Perform rating on M&T Bank, maintaining a target price of $170. Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from Evercore ISI Group keeps a In-Line rating on M&T Bank with a target price of $168.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

If you want to stay updated on the latest options trades for M&T Bank, Benzinga Pro gives you real-time options trades alerts.

© 2024 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.