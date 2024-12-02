Smart Money Is Betting Big In MSTR Options

Financial giants have made a conspicuous bullish move on MicroStrategy. Our analysis of options history for MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR) revealed 342 unusual trades.

Delving into the details, we found 38% of traders were bullish, while 34% showed bearish tendencies. Out of all the trades we spotted, 143 were puts, with a value of $12,930,756, and 199 were calls, valued at $19,188,659.

Expected Price Movements

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $0.5 to $1080.0 for MicroStrategy over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Trends

Looking at the volume and open interest is an insightful way to conduct due diligence on a stock.

This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for MicroStrategy's options for a given strike price.

Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of MicroStrategy's whale activity within a strike price range from $0.5 to $1080.0 in the last 30 days.

MicroStrategy 30-Day Option Volume & Interest Snapshot

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume MSTR PUT TRADE BULLISH 07/18/25 $123.5 $122.25 $122.3 $350.00 $917.2K 24 77 MSTR PUT SWEEP BEARISH 12/06/24 $27.9 $27.85 $27.9 $390.00 $558.0K 732 2.3K MSTR PUT SWEEP BULLISH 12/20/24 $33.75 $33.3 $33.51 $350.00 $333.4K 4.9K 760 MSTR PUT SWEEP BEARISH 01/17/25 $35.55 $34.9 $35.55 $305.00 $330.6K 285 122 MSTR PUT SWEEP BEARISH 12/20/24 $50.4 $49.75 $49.75 $385.00 $251.3K 171 125

About MicroStrategy

MicroStrategy Inc is a provider of enterprise analytics and mobility software. It offers MicroStrategy Analytics platform that delivers reports and dashboards and enables users to conduct ad hoc analysis and share insights through mobile devices or the Web; MicroStrategy Server, which provides analytical processing and job management. The company's reportable operating segment is engaged in the design, development, marketing, and sales of its software platform through licensing arrangements and cloud-based subscriptions and related services.

After a thorough review of the options trading surrounding MicroStrategy, we move to examine the company in more detail. This includes an assessment of its current market status and performance.

Current Position of MicroStrategy With a volume of 14,670,909, the price of MSTR is down -1.34% at $382.26. RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock is currently neutral between overbought and oversold. Next earnings are expected to be released in 64 days. What The Experts Say On MicroStrategy

In the last month, 5 experts released ratings on this stock with an average target price of $521.0.

Unusual Options Activity Detected: Smart Money on the Move

Benzinga Edge's Unusual Options board spots potential market movers before they happen. See what positions big money is taking on your favorite stocks. Click here for access. * An analyst from Benchmark persists with their Buy rating on MicroStrategy, maintaining a target price of $650. * An analyst from Barclays has decided to maintain their Overweight rating on MicroStrategy, which currently sits at a price target of $275. * Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from Bernstein keeps a Outperform rating on MicroStrategy with a target price of $600. * Maintaining their stance, an analyst from BTIG continues to hold a Buy rating for MicroStrategy, targeting a price of $570. * An analyst from Canaccord Genuity persists with their Buy rating on MicroStrategy, maintaining a target price of $510.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

If you want to stay updated on the latest options trades for MicroStrategy, Benzinga Pro gives you real-time options trades alerts.

© 2024 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.